THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

February 2022 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as they continue their mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight and Family of the Month

The Knight of the Month for March 2022 is Brother Phil Vanderbloemen. Phil has been a Knight for over 11 years and does much to support the council and the Queen of the Apostles Parish. He is very involved with the maintenance and upkeep of the council Hall, doing many repairs himself or helping to coordinate with contractors and service providers. He has served on the Queen of the Apostles PTA and helps to organize and run events such as the St. Patrick's Carnival. Brother Phil is always willing to help with council or parish projects and events whenever he is available, and we are blessed to have him as a part of our council.

The Family of the Month for March 2022 is Brother Knight Paul and Lady Jackie Dwyer. Brother Paul and Jackie are very active with the Queen of Apostles Parish and very supportive of the council. Paul and Jackie are both members of the choir and sing at Sunday Mass and funerals. Paul also frequently cantors at Mass and gives a solo rendition of Amazing Grace at many funerals. Both have been active with the Family Life Committee, which coordinates many parish activities such as the Parish picnic. The Dwyers are always ready to assist the council or the parish with donations of time, equipment or muscle, whether it be moving the food trailer for Cranfest and StreetFest or pulling the Santa Maria float in the 4th of July parade, and other events.

Donations

Council 4125 authorized donations for the Tomah Fire Department Education Fund, Carmelite Ministry of St. Teresa in Wauwatosa, North American Squirrel Association (outdoor activities for the handicapped), Feed My Starving Children and funds to transport a Knight’s family member to medical facilities.

State charity raffle

Need a pickup truck, motorcycle or just plain cash? The annual KC State Council Charity Raffle is underway. First prize is a 2022 Ford F150 XLT SuperCab or $50,000. Second prize is a Harley-Davison Motorcycle or $25,000. There are 98 (third through 100th prizes) of $500 each. Proceeds from this raffle allow the state KCs to pay out a half million dollars for charity work each year. Forty percent of the gross sales are returned to the councils to help local victims of accidents, illness and fire. The $5 tickets can be purchased from any KC member or contact Brother Tom Baumgarten, the local chair of the State Raffle at 608-372-5614.

Family Promise

The Queen of the Apostles Parish hosted a family for the week of Feb. 13-20. The family: father, mother,and five children were housed overnight at the KC Hall on Juneau Street. The parents were off to work during the day, and the children attended school. Queen of the Apostles Parish is one of several church groups that host Family Promise, a national nonprofit organization. Family Promise serves families with children who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, with the mission of "helping homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response." The KC Hall in Tomah will host families for the weeks of May 15-22, Aug. 14-21, and Nov. 6-13.

Chili supper and bingo

The Knights of Columbus Hall was a busy place and site of the annual chili supper and bingo on Feb. 5. The Tomah Area Historical Museum sponsors the annual event. Over $600 was raised. Brother Jim Weinzatl, executive director of the Tomah Museum, coordinates the fund raiser. Patrons enjoyed bingo at 7 p.m.

New Knight member

Third Degree Exemplification advances new and existing members through the lessons of charity, unity and fraternity. Brother James Halpin joined the ranks of Tomah Council 4125 at the Feb. 7 monthly meeting. He is now a third-degree member. William A. Gonia is a transfer from the Chippewa Falls Council. All three degrees of entry into the Knights of Columbus can be taken online or at any KC meeting.

Tom Wolf Faithful Navigator profile

When the Knights of Columbus was founded in 1882, three principles united its members: charity, unity and fraternity. At that time people feared that members of the Catholic faith owed their entire allegiance to the church and could not be trusted as citizens of their country. Patriotism was added to the order’s principles in 1900, based on the idea that Knights are loyal to both God and country. Fourth Degree assemblies may form color guards, which are often the most visible arm of the Knights, to attend important civic and church events. There are 3,500 assemblies around the world.

The Tomah Fr. Francis Heindl Assembly 1902 has 126 members. Monthly dinner meetings are held at a local restaurant. The leader of each assembly is called the Faithful Navigator, a position currently held by Brother Knight Tom Wolf.

Brother Tom Wolf is a member of the Rural Life Committee for the Diocese of La Crosse. He was a charter member of the Wilton KCs and held the office of Grand Knight. Brother Tom volunteers his time and is always one of the first to sign up to help with events our Knights of Columbus Council is doing such as helping out at the monthly bingo and spaghetti dinners, working the K.C. Food Trailer at the Cranfest and the Queen of the Apostles Street Fest, and walking in the 4th of July Parade handing out tootsie rolls to the kids.

Free throw contest

The KC free throw contest was held on Feb. 17 and Fe. 20. Winners were Grecia Gonzalez Ramirez (9-year-old girls champion), Rachel Zastoupil (11-year-old girls champion), Connor Haun (9-year-old boys champion), Annabelle Kobs (10-year-old girls champion), Paul Fitzpatrick (11-year-old boys champion), Boe Rewey (13-year-old boys champion), Silas Cram (12-year-old boys champion) and Michael Zastoupil (2nd place, 13-year-old boys). Fifteen youngsters participated in the annual contest. Grand Knight Jon Burbach organizes this event and was aided by Dave Dechant, Oak Moser, Fred Le Savage, Aaron Steffel and Paul Zastoupil. The Diocesan Contest is March 26 at Columbus High School in Wisconsin Rapids.

State bowling tournament

The Tomah Knights are sending two top-notch teams to compete in the 105th Annual Wisconsin State Council Knights of Columbus Bowling Tournament at Sun Prairie on March 19 and 20. The Tomah Cranberries team consists of Kevin Kuderer, Gary Borden, Keith Harkner, and Jim Weinzatl. The KZSS team members are Joe Klug, Paul Zastoupil, Brian Sabel, and Jose Vargas. Brother Jim Weinzatl keeps these teams in line!

Stations of the Cross

The Stations of the Cross are a 14-step Catholic devotion that commemorates Jesus Christ's last day on Earth as a man. The 14 devotions, or stations, focus on specific events of His last day, beginning with his condemnation. The stations are commonly used as a mini pilgrimage as the individual moves from station to station. At each station, the individual recalls and meditates on a specific event from Christ's last day. Specific prayers are recited, then the individual moves to the next station until all 14 are complete.

Stations of the Cross are observed at the Queen of the Apostles Parish (St. Mary’s Church) at 6 p.m. each Thursday during Lent. Council 4125 Knights provide soup and sandwiches following the service in the undercroft of the church.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.