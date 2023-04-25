March 2023 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight of the Month

The Knight of the Month for April 2023 is Richard Honish. Brother Richard was born in Tomah and has been married to his wife, Kelly, for over 25 years, and they have five children and four grandchildren. He has been employed at Ocean Spray in maintenance operations for many years. Brother Richard has been a Knight and member of Council 4125 for over 30 years and is a regular volunteer for many activities including the Tootsie Roll drive, roadside clean up and bingo and spaghetti suppers. He is also an active parishioner of Queen of the Apostles Parish, where he serves as a Eucharistic minister and usher, assists with the church cleaning and decoration and is a FOCCUS facilitator and Pre-Cana marriage preparation presenter. He participates in leading the rosary for special occasions as well as fills in on weekends. In short, whenever others need help, Richard is one of the first to respond.

Family of the Month

The Family of the Month for April 2023 is Tom and Melanie Frei. Sir Tom and Lady Melanie have three adult children and several grandchildren and have lived in Tomah since moving from La Crosse in 2012. Tom has been a Knight since 2014. Both Tom and Melanie are recently retired — Tom from the VA and Melanie from her most recent job as a substitute teacher, but their lives continue to be very active. Both are very involved at Queen of the Apostles Parish and in other ministries as well. They are members of the choir, lead an adult Bible study, provide ministry at Jackson Correctional Institution and are very involved in pro-life initiatives. Tom helps with the morning men’s group at Queen of the Apostles and Melanie is the immediate past president of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. When not doing all of those things, Tom and Melanie enjoy traveling around the country.

Donations

Tomah KC Council 4125 donated $50 to the Tomah Fire Department to support their annual education program of Fire Safety to area school children.

Fire Chief Tim Adler says, “We take a lot of pride when it comes to educating the public. The last fire-related death in the city was 41 years ago, and we want to keep that record intact. We have been working with the National Fire Safety Council since the early 1980s providing fire safety educational materials to all the elementary schools in the Tomah Area School District, including grades K-5. I have always said fire safety starts with the children. We provide them the information and they take it home to mom and dad, brother and sister. We also have extra materials that we use for our annual National Night Out event, along with groups that take tours of our stations such as Boy/Girl Scouts, church groups and 4-H clubs. Our busiest time is October during Fire Prevention Week, when we go to the schools and talk with the children and staff. If it was not for the generosity of donations that we receive, I am not sure we would be able to purchase the great materials that we do.”

Tomah Council 4125 also donated $300 to the North American Squirrel Association, a non-profit organization that provides physically challenged and elderly members with outdoor opportunities such as fishing and hunting.

State bowling tournament

The state KC bowling tournament was held at Dale's Weston Lanes near Wausau March 18-19. Two Tomah teams competed in this year's tournament. This year was the 106th annual event and the longest-running event in Wisconsin Knights of Columbus history. The host was Wausau Council 1069, and they announced that all the proceeds from the tournament would go to the Wausau Newman Center. Last year's tournament at Sun Prairie had 150 teams participating, and that record was broken this year.

Tomah Team 1 consisted of Kevin Kuderer, Richard Ueeck, Keith Harkner and Jim Weinzatl. Tomah Team 2 was composed of Joe Klug, Brian Sabel, Matt Haugen and Paul Zastoupil.

In the words of team leader and organizer, Jim Weinzatl, “The most exciting Tomah bowler was Paul Zastoupil, On Saturday’s third game in singles competition, Paul started the game with strikes in every frame up to the 10th frame. On his first ball in the 10th, he threw a strike. The entire alley stopped to see if we all were about to witness a 300 perfect game. His 11th ball looked good, but alas, two stubborn pins continued to stand, and all the oohs and aahs ended with applause from the onlookers. Paul had the highest game of the tournament day. He connected with a spare and finished with a strike for a score of 279.”

Next year's tournament will be at Howard near Green Bay.

Bingo at the KC hall

Patronage at the 2023 March first Saturday of the Month Bingo Night saw a record attendance of 106. A spaghetti supper is served starting at 5 p.m., and bingo begins at 7 p.m. There are 21 games, a 50-50 raffle and desserts are available at the halftime break. A dollar per card is good for all evening. Income from bingo night supports the many charities of Council 4125. The KC Hall is located at 202 E. Juneau St., and Knights will provide you with a warm welcome. Brother Knight Doug Semrau has headed the bingo program for many years.

State charity raffle

The annual KC state council charity raffle is under way. First prize is a 2023 Ford F150 XLT pickup truck or $50,000. Second prize is a Harley-Davidson motorcycle or $25,000. There are 98 (third through 100th) prizes of $500 each. Proceeds from this raffle allow the state KCs to pay out a half-million dollars for charity work each year. Forty percent of the gross sales are returned to the councils to help local victims of accidents, illness and fire. The $5 tickets can be purchased from any KC member, or contact Brother Tom Baumgarten, the local chair of the state raffle, at 608-372-5614.

Fourth Degree

The monthly Fourth Degree dinner/meeting, led by Faithful Navigator Tom Wolf, was held at The Pines Restaurant in rural Warrens on March 20. Restaurant owners, Thad and Marie Rezin, were our gracious hosts, and we were well served by Kaitlyn. There was a goodly turnout of 25. The April 17 meeting was held at Target Bluff in Camp Douglas. The Knights of Columbus was founded in 1881 by Father Michael McGivney in Connecticut. The Fourth Degree was established in New York City in 1900 and is known as the Patriotic Degree, a call to honor God and country.