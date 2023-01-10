THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

December 2022 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight of the MonthThe Knight of the month for January 2023 is Brother Knight John Timm. Brother John is an active member of Queen of the Apostles Parish and is very active within Council 4125. He compiles and produces the monthly council newsletter, the Knight Light, keeping all members fully informed of past and future goings on in the council. John shepherds our award-winning Council History Book and diligently records all our council activities for preservation. Brother John is also an active member of the 4th-Degree Assembly 1902 and frequently assists with council events such as bingo and spaghetti dinners, Tootsie Roll drive, Adopt-a-Highway and Cranfest food booth. John has also regularly volunteered to serve veterans and the VA. As an avid and skilled woodworker, he made a beautiful display for the hall to commemorate our deceased brother Knights.

Family of the Month

The Family of the Month for January 2023 is the Nathan and Megan Grygleski family. Nathan and Megan met while attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth and were married in 2020. Nathan returned to Tomah in 2021 to work at the Valley Corporation, the family cranberry farm and business. Megan is a physician assistant with the Mayo Clinic in Tomah. Both are active members at Queen of the Apostles Parish. Nathan serves on the Parish finance council and regularly participates in the men’s group. Megan serves as a small group mentor in the confirmation program and as a volunteer for vacation bible school. They are expecting their first child this January.

Note: Nominations for Family of the Month may be sent to Grand Knight Jon Burbach.

Donations

Catholic Charities in La Crosse for shelter and warming house, $100

St. Clare Mission in Sparta. A free clinic for those without medical insurance, $250

Family Promise. Club 180 membership, $180

Chalice of Mercy. Medical supplies, food, clothing for Ukrainians suffering from war, $100

Veterans who lost their home due to a recent fire in Tomah, $300. The state KC organization matches funds.

St. Patrick’s Elementary School archery team in Sparta. Gear and equipment. $100.

Kwik Trip gasoline gift card to a Brother Knight and a Lady Knight undergoing medical treatments, $200 each.

The Knights deeply appreciate the generosity of the Tomah area people who support our chicken Q, food booth at Cranfest, spaghetti supper, bingo, Packers raffle, the KC charity raffle, the Tootsie Roll Drive and others.

Red Cross BloodmobileThe Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 201 E. Juneau Street for six dates in 2023: Jan. 10, Feb. 22, April 20, June 15, Aug.29, and Oct. 25. The Knights host the Red Cross at the KC Hall at no charge. The need is great and the time to donate blood, from walk-in to walk-out, is only about one hour. Several Knights and Lady Knights donate their time to registering donors: Mike Kelly, Tom Frei, Donna Simonsen, Frank DiBenedetto, Dennis Koranda and John Timm. You can register online or they are happy to take walk-ins. Don’t let them get caught with their pints down!

Packers raffleThe drawing for the KC Packers raffle was held on Dec. 5 at the regular monthly Knights meeting. The game was Monday, Dec. 19, against the Los Angeles Rams with two seats on the 40-yard line. The game winner was the Packers over the Rams by a score of 24-12. The ticket winner was John Timm, who, in a charitable spirit, passed the tickets on to someone else.

Packers raffle chairman. Brother Knight Al Janeczko thanks everyone who bought tickets and made this a successful KC fundraiser. Special thanks to Wenzel Felber and John Koranda for the extra effort selling tickets. This is the 14th year that Council 4125 ran the Packers raffle.

State charity raffleThe annual KC State Council charity raffle is under way. First prize is a 2023 Ford F150 XLT pickup truck or $50,000. Second prize is a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle or $25,000. There are 98 third through 100th prizes of $500 each. Proceeds from this raffle allow the state to pay out a half million dollars for charity work each year. Forty percent of the gross sales are returned to the councils to help local victims of accidents, illness and fire. The $5 tickets can be purchased from any KC member, or contact Brother Tom Baumgarten, the local chair of the state raffle, at 608-372-5614.

Christmas for the elderlyBoxes were out in area churches and businesses to gather supplies and gifts for residents of the Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center and Retirement Home in Sparta. Boxes were at Walgreen’s, Sparta Pharmacy, Theisen’s, Family Dollar, and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Tomah: Dollar Tree, Molter’s and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Cashton: Hansen’s IGA, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Kendall: St. Joseph Catholic Church. Wilton: St. John’s Catholic Church.

Items donated included lotions, body wash, lip balm, nail polish, cologne, socks, sweatshirts, non-slip slippers, large print word searches, reading material, playing cards, puzzles, stationery, stamps, calendars, candies, trail mix and sodas.

Brother Knight Rick Welch distributed the Christmas boxes on Dec.1 1, collected them on Dec. 14, and delivered the boxes to the Rolling Hills administration on Dec. 16. Brother Welch reports, “It was another very good year. The 12 boxes that were set out collected over 1,100 items. Dollar Tree in Tomah received the most, same as last year. The residents at Rolling Hills are so very grateful for the donated items.”

Fourth DegreeThe December dinner/meeting of the KC Fourth Degree was held on Monday, Dec. 19 at Taphouse Twenty in Tomah. This annual Christmas event is used to replenish the coffers of the Ladies Gift Fund. Wrapped Christmas gifts are auctioned off at the December meeting. Brother Knight Fred Le Savage was the auctioneer and Faithful Navigator Tom Wolf was his helpful elf. Subsequently, there is a drawing at each monthly meeting for five gifts for the Lady Knights in attendance. It was a very pleasant evening for all.