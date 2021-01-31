THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

January 2021 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight of the Month/Family of the Month

Each month, Tomah Council 4125 selects a Knight of the Month and a Family of the Month. The January Knight of the Month is Jerry Bailey, an active member for 23 years. Jerry is a “go to” Knight that helps at every KC event.

The Family of the Month is Richard and Kelly Honish. Richard and Kelly are active members of our Queen of the Apostles parish. Richard has been a member of the Council 4125 for 30 years. Both Richard and Kelly help the council with the monthly bingo fund raiser and spaghetti dinners, Cranfest, tractor pulls, St. Patrick’s Carnival, pizza assembler and Tootsie Roll drives. Kelly has volunteered at the Catholic Charities warming shelter in La Crosse for the past seven years.

Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest