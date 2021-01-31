THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

January 2021 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
Knight of the Month/Family of the Month
Each month, Tomah Council 4125 selects a Knight of the Month and a Family of the Month. The January Knight of the Month is Jerry Bailey, an active member for 23 years. Jerry is a “go to” Knight that helps at every KC event.
The Family of the Month is Richard and Kelly Honish. Richard and Kelly are active members of our Queen of the Apostles parish. Richard has been a member of the Council 4125 for 30 years. Both Richard and Kelly help the council with the monthly bingo fund raiser and spaghetti dinners, Cranfest, tractor pulls, St. Patrick’s Carnival, pizza assembler and Tootsie Roll drives. Kelly has volunteered at the Catholic Charities warming shelter in La Crosse for the past seven years.
Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest
Following Thanksgiving, youngsters at Queen of the Apostles Elementary School and religious education classes are introduced to the Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest. The contest is open to students from ages five to 14. Judges were Jon Burbach, Sam Burbach, Tony Foat and Larry Scheckel.
Winners:
Grade K-2: First place - Caleb Simon; second - Clare Burbach; third - McKenna Tardiff.
Grades 3-5: First - Paul Fitzpatrick; second - Elijah Simon; third - Anne-Marie Thomas.
The winning entries are sent on to the Diocesan level competition.
Council contests
In late January and early February, Council 4125 runs two contests for youngsters in the Tomah area. The Knowledge Contest is open to all children in grades 5-8 in public and private schools and encourages home-schoolers to get involved. Each math and spelling test is 30 minutes, and there is a different test for each grade level. The math test has 40 questions or problems, and the spelling test has 50. Unlike a typical spelling bee, the spelling contest presents four words, one of which is misspelled. The test taker must identify the misspelled word and write down the correct spelling.
The free throw contest will be held at the Queen of the Apostles school on Feb. 2. The contest is open to boys and girls ages 9-14. After a few warm-up tosses, each contestant is allowed 15 consecutive attempts. Council 4125 is attempting to include more youngsters and make the contest available to a wider group such as youth basketball and middle school students.
Donations
Council 4125 made a generous donation to the American Red Cross Bloodmobile supporting the Feb. 4 outing at the Masonic Temple. The funds pay for the food and refreshments served to blood donors. Another donation went to the Mobile Tomah Community Table, which serves a free meal every Monday evening at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. A third donation supported a new ProLife billboard on Highway 21 near Wyeville.