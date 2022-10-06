THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

September 2022 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight of the MonthThe Knight of the month for October 2022 is Brother Jason Weber. Sir Knight Jason has been a Knight for over 20 years and is also a Fourth Degree member of Assembly 1902. A past Grand Knight, he participates in many different council activities including bingo and the annual Tootsie Roll Drive. Jason is also an active member of Queen of the Apostles Parish and helps with the parish RCIA program and takes communion to the home-bound.

Family of the MonthThe Family of the Month for October 2022 is Brother Knight Ken and Brittany Simon. Brother Ken has been a Knight and member of Council 4125 for 15 years. Brother Ken and Brittany have eight children, the youngest born Sept. 12. They are members of Queen of the Apostles Parish and four of their children are enrolled in the school. Ken has a logging business with his father and Brittany, in addition to being a full-time mom and homeschooling their two oldest sons, has a business making and selling soap. Ken is also a catechist for the religious education program.

Note: Grand Knight Jon Burbach chooses the Knight of the Month and Family of the Month and provides the above information.

DonationsThe Tomah Knights made generous contributions to three worthy causes: Casa Hogar Optical Mission, Father Mullen’s Adoption Initiative, and ASAP (Aid and Support After Pregnancy).

The Casa Hogar Optical Mission program sends teams of doctors and opticians who conduct eye exams and dispense glasses from Lions Club International to adults and children who otherwise would not have access to optical care. Casa Hogar is an orphanage in Lurin, Peru, founded in 1985 by Father Joe Walijewski with a donation from Pope John Paul II and the support of the Diocese of La Crosse. The Optical Mission Team is scheduled to go to Peru in January 2023.

The Father Dennis Mullen’s Adoption Initiative holds that every child deserves a very good dad and mom. To that end, the initiative, headquartered at Rice Lake Council 2137, helps parents with the expenses of adoption.

The Aid and Support After Pregnancy is a new program of the Knights of Columbus. It’s a call to action for Knights across the United States and Canada to increase financial support to pregnancy resource centers, maternity homes and other organizations which give direct assistance to new mothers. On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, concurrently overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide nearly 50 years ago. The Knights of Columbus is now strengthening its support for pregnancy resources centers and maternity homes.

Packers raffleThis is the 14th year that Council 4125 is having the Green Bay Packers Raffle. The game is Monday, Dec. 19, against the Los Angeles Rams with two seats on the Packers 40-yard line. The Packers raffle chairman is Brother Knight Al Janeczko. Only 350 tickets are printed and sold at $10 apiece. Proceeds support the many charities of the Tomah Knights. Contact info: asjaneczko@yahoo.com or 608-377-4674 for tickets or information.

BloodmobileThe Red Cross held a blood drive at the Knights of Columbus Hall on East Juneau Street on Aug. 30. Many Knights donated blood. Some helped set up the room and register donors. Red Cross donor recruitment representative, Scott Friell stated, “Our goal was 35 pints, and we collected 42 pints. Thanks so much to the Knights for the use of the KC hall.” A message from KC supreme headquarters states, “We are asking brother Knights nationwide to consider donating blood given the nationwide shortage that has accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Family PromiseAs of this writing, three families are being assisted by the Family Promise program, but none require shelter at this time. The Tomah Queen of the Apostles Parish is one of numerous churches hosting a family for a week at a time. The Family Promise mission is “helping homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.” QOTA parish is on tap to host families for the week of Nov. 6-13.

CranfestThe Tomah KC food booth at Cranfest in Warrens was a busy place from Sept. 23-25, serving hundreds of hungry festers. Much of the credit for the success of our major fundraiser goes to district deputy David Dechant. Sir Knight Dechant makes sure the trailer is in place, orders the food and supplies, checks all the equipment, schedules the workers, replenishes the consumables and tends to numerous details to ensure a smooth operation. Some 50 Knights, plus Lady Knights, work the KC Food Booth. Patrons know they are receiving quality food items at excellent prices.

Clergy Appreciation DinnerThe annual Father Francis Heindel Assembly 1902 (Fourth Degree) Clergy Appreciation Dinner will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Tomah KC Hall on E. Juneau Street with social at 2 p.m and dinner at 3 p.m. Invitations will be sent out to Bishop William Callahan and 27 area priests and deacons. The honoree is Father Eugene Wolf. Send reservations to Fred LeSavage (fklesavage@charter.net) or 608-374-2617. Leave you name and number of attendees.

Future Programs.

Tomah KC Council 4125 is planning a Chicken Q fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with both drive-up and indoor seating at the KC Hall on E. Juneau Street.