THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

The Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest for grades 8-12 has been completed. The theme is timely: How Trusting in God during a difficult time has helped you or someone you know find the strength and hope to endure it. Jon Burbach, Queen of the Apostles Parish Director of Religious Education, is in charge of this contest. First place finish was earned by Jaiden Skofronick. Jaiden wrote, “Throughout the pandemic and quarantine, trusting in God has helped my family get through the virus in one piece. He has taught us valuable lessons. We also now have better trust in God, we are thankful for our blessings, and our faith has grown stronger.”