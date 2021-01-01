THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

December 2020 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
Knight of the Month/Family of the Month
Each month, Tomah Council 4125 selects a Knight of the Month and a Family of the Month. The December Knight of the Month is Dennis Koranda. Mr. Koranda is currently the Worthy Recorder (secretary) for Council 4125 and recent District 23 Deputy and has held numerous offices in the council and in the Fourth Degree.
The December Family of the Month is Ted and Connie Howard. Ted has been the Knights of Columbus VA deputy representative for many years, and he and his wife, Lady Connie, are a great help at the VA Masses on Sundays. Lady Connie is very active in the Parish Council of Catholic Women. Both Ted and Connie are part of the Queen of the Apostles Church Resurrection and Contemporary Choirs. This selection will be sent to the State of Wisconsin KC headquarters, and it chooses a Diocesan Family of the Month.
Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest
Following Thanksgiving, youngsters at Queen of the Apostles Elementary School and religious education classes are introduced to the Keep Christ in Christmas Poster Contest. The contest is open to students from ages five to 14. Judges were Jon Burbach, Sam Burbach, Tony Foat, and Larry Scheckel.
Grade K-2: First place - Caleb Simon. Second place - Clare Burbach. Third place - McKenna Tardiff.
Grades 3-5: First Place - Paul Fitzpatrick. Second Place - Elijah Simon. Third Place - Anne-Marie Thomas.
The winning entries are sent on to the Diocesan level competition.
Essay contests
The Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest for grades 8-12 has been completed. The theme is timely: How Trusting in God during a difficult time has helped you or someone you know find the strength and hope to endure it. Jon Burbach, Queen of the Apostles Parish Director of Religious Education, is in charge of this contest. First place finish was earned by Jaiden Skofronick. Jaiden wrote, “Throughout the pandemic and quarantine, trusting in God has helped my family get through the virus in one piece. He has taught us valuable lessons. We also now have better trust in God, we are thankful for our blessings, and our faith has grown stronger.”
The Second place winner was Brin Neumann and third place went to Carley Zingler.
The entries were judged on content, grammar and style. Judges were Tom Frei, Jon Burbach, Tony Foat, and Larry Scheckel.
The Culture of Life essay contest, for students in grades 7-12, emanates from the state KC organization. The essay writer is asked to discuss how bullying and social marginalization can be counteracted. The winning essay was submitted by Jerry Skofronick. Jerry’s essay entry was sent to state headquarters in Madison.
Donations
Tomah Council 4125 supports seminarians studying for the priesthood by providing four $250 scholarships. The Tomah council demonstrates its appreciation to our clergy by contributing monetary Christmas gifts. Checks of about $1,100 each were presented to representatives of Special Olympics, Handishop Industries, and the Lions Summer Camp for Kids. These donations come from the annual Tootsie Roll Drive, and the Knights thank the community of Tomah for your generous support.
State charity raffle
The annual KC State Charity Raffle is under way. Proceeds from this raffle allow the state KC organization to pay out nearly a half million dollars for charity work. Over $2,600 is returned to our Council 4125 charity account for local use. First prize is $50,000 or a 2021 Ford F150 XLT SuperCab. Second place prize is $25,000 or a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. In addition, there are 98 prizes of $500. Tom Baumgarten runs this event. Contact Tom at 608-372-5614 to get your winning ticket. The drawing will be May 1 at the state convention in Madison.
Rolling Hills Christmas gifts
Sir Knight Rick Welch coordinates this program for the Tomah KCs. Collection baskets were put out at several area churches in Tomah, Wilton, Kendall, Cashton and Sparta. Baskets were placed at businesses in Sparta, Tomah, and Cashton. Over 1,100 items were collected. The Tomah Dollar Tree store donated 600 items. Typical items include lotions, colognes, socks, slippers, large print reading material, playing cards, puzzles, stationery, stamps and individually packaged candies. Mr. Welch delivered the items to the Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center and Retirement Home in Sparta on Dec. 16 and describes the 2020 collection a record. The residents report they are most appreciative of the generosity of Monroe County citizens.