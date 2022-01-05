THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

December 2021 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight and Family

of the MonthThe January 2022 Knight of the Month is Brother Richard Baumgarten. Brother Richard has been a Knight for almost 55 years. He has also been the Council’s treasurer for many years, keeping track of the books, paying the bills and shepherding the donation checks from Council 4125.

The Family of the Month for January 2022 is the Greg and Julie Zingler family. The Zinglers have five children. Greg owns and operates Zingler Sign and Design. Julie is a speech and language pathologist for the Tomah Area School District. They are very active in the village of Warrens and at St. Andrew’s Church. Greg taught confirmation class for the Queen of the Apostles parish for several years, and his daughter Carley now teaches third grade religious education.

DonationsThe Tomah Knights hold several fundraisers throughout the year and contribute the monies to worthy causes. The Knights provided funds for the warming center in La Crosse that is run by Catholic Charities. The Tootsie Roll Drive checks were distributed to Handishop Industries in Tomah, Tomah Special Olympics, Lions Summer Camp for Disadvantaged Youth and the national Special Olympics to be held June 5-12 in Orlando, Florida. Each check was in the $1,400 range. A special appropriation was given to Catholic Charities and the monies designated for winter clothing for Afghan children at Fort McCoy.

State charity raffleThe annual KC State Council charity raffle is under way. First prize is a 2022 Ford F150 XLT SuperCab or $50,000. Second prize is a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle or $25,000. There are 98 (third through 100th prizes) of $500 each. Proceeds from this raffle allow the state to pay out a half million dollars for charity work each year. Forty percent of the gross sales are returned to the councils to help local victims of accidents, illness and fire. The $5 tickets can be purchased from any KC member or contact Brother Tom Baumgarten, the local chair of the state raffle, at 608-372-5614.

Packers ticket raffleTomah Council 4125 ran the popular Packers Ticket Raffle for two seats on the Packer 40-yard line for the Packers vs. Bears game at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, on Sunday, Dec. 12. The drawing was on Monday, Dec. 6, and the winner was Eileen DiBenedetto. Thank you to all who sold and/or purchased 320 tickets for the Packers raffle. Brother Al Janeczko chairs this event. The Packers won 45-30.

Family PromiseThe Queen of the Apostles Parish is one of a number of area church groups that host Family Promise, a national nonprofit organization. Family Promise serves families with children who are homeless or at risk of homelessness with the mission of “helping homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.” The KC hall in Tomah will host families for four weeks in 2022: Feb. 13-20, May 15-22, Aug. 14-21, and Nov. 6-13.

Boy ScoutsBoy Scout Troop 5 is sponsored by Queen of the Apostles parish and holds most of its Monday night meetings at the KC hall on Juneau Street. The scoutmaster is Nerzhin Santiago with assistant scoutmasters Dr. Paul Skofronick, Ryan Conner and Brian Purdy. Troop 5 includes boys in sixth grade or age 11 through age 17 and does outdoor activities such as camping and hiking as well as service in the community, like shoveling snow.

Spaghetti supper

and bingoTomah Council 4125 sponsors the popular spaghetti supper and bingo on the first Saturday of every month. Brother Knight Doug Semrau supervises this fundraiser. The spaghetti supper is served from 5-6:30 p.m. For only $6, diners receive a generous portion of spaghetti, along with garlic bread and a beverage. Desserts are also available. Bingo begins at 7 p.m., and 21 games are played. You can play bingo all night for as little as $1 for a chance to win cash prizes. There is also a 50/50 raffle. Bingo is the council’s largest overall fund raiser, consistently bringing in money to support the many charitable causes. The first Saturday in February is special. It is the all-you-can-eat chili supper, serving from 4:30-6:30 p.m., sponsored by the Tomah Area Historical Museum, and the price is the same $6. That’s on Feb. 5.

Christmas Baskets for the elderlyThirteen collection baskets were put out at several area Churches, including St. Mary’s in Tomah, St. John the Baptist in Wilton, St. Joseph in Kendall, Sacred Heart in Cashton and St. Patrick’s in Sparta. A basket was also at these Sparta locations: Walgreen’s Drug Store, Sparta Pharmacy and Theisen’s. Additional locations included Dollar Tree in Tomah and Hansen’s IGA in Cashton. Items donated include lotions, colognes, socks, slippers, large print reading material, playing cards, puzzles, stationery, stamps and individually packaged candies. A total of 960 items were collected this year. Dollar Tree in Tomah was most generous. The baskets were delivered to Rolling Hills in Sparta several days before Christmas. The program director distributed the donated items to the residents based on need. Brother Rick Welch coordinates this program for the Tomah KCs.

KC member lost—Philip SchreinerOur 4125 Council lost a dear friend and valued member on Dec. 19. Philip Schreiner and his wife, Dianne, were long-time photographers in Tomah. Brother Phil was past Grand Knight and commander of the Honor Guard and is greatly missed by his brother Knights.

