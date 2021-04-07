THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

Chili supper

Sir Knight Jim Weinzatl, executive director of the Tomah Area Historical Society, reports that the March 20 drive-by chili supper was a big success. Chili was prepared in and distributed at the K.C. Hall in Tomah. Net proceeds were over $500 and comparable to last year’s sit-down dinner. Nine volunteers from the Museum were workers at the KC hall. Feedback from the chili customers was very favorable. Plans are to continue this annual event again next year in January. Mr. Weinzatl said, “The Tomah Area Historical Society wishes to thank the Knights for the use of the hall and appreciate the continuing goodwill that they show to the Tomah community.”

Fourth Degree

The Fourth Degree is the highest degree in the Knights of Columbus. Local units are called assemblies and are named in honor of a saint or prominent clergy member. Formed in 1972, Tomah is home to the Father Francis A. Heindl Assembly 1902 with about 130 members. Fr. Francis Heindl (1928-1986) was the parish priest at one time at St. Mary’s.