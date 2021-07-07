THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

June 2021 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
Knight and Family of the Month
The Knight of the Month for June 2021 is Brother John Koranda. John has been a Knight for 22 years. He and Lady Betty are active members of St. John's Parish in Marshfield and have three adult children and four grandkids. John and his son, Jordan, have taken charity raffle ticket sales to new levels.
The Family of the Month for June 2021 is David and Sara Dechant. Brother David was Deputy Grand Knight, Grand Knight and is currently District 23 deputy. Brother Dave served as the president of the Knights of Columbus Corporation for the Tomah council and chairs the Tootsie Roll drive each year. Brother Knight Dave and his wife Sara are very active in the Queen of the Apostles Parish.
Election of officers
Election of officers was held at the June monthly meeting: Grand Knight Jon Burbach, Deputy Grand Knight Tony Foat, Recorder Dennis Koranda, Treasurer Richard Baumgarten, Chancellor Fred LeSavage, Advocate Tom Wolf, Inside Guard Tom Frei, Outside Guard Tim Sullivan, Warden Lester Baldwin, Three-Year Trustee Larry Scheckel, Two-Year Trustee David Dechant and One-Year Trustee Jim Siber. Appointed positions are: Financial Secretary Kevin Kuderer, Lecturer Fred LeSavage, Membership Jim Weinzatl, Chaplain Father Sam McCarty.
New Grand Knight
The Tomah KC Council has established a tradition of electing a Deputy Grand Knight for a two-year term. Pending the election process, the Deputy Grand Knight then becomes the Grand Knight for a two-year term. The process ensures a smooth transition of leadership and a wealth of experience and knowledge on how the council functions. At the present time, 19 current Knights have been Past Grand Knights.
Jon Burbach will provide the leadership for Council 4125 for the next two years. Mr. Burbach served 20 years in the Army as an M1 Armor Crewman and an armor, infantry and cavalry officer, including two deployments to the Middle East, retiring at the rank of Major in 2016. He then assumed the role as Commandant of Cadets at the Wisconsin Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy,
Jon has led the Wednesday Men’s Group for the past six years at the Queen of Apostles Parish. Jon is currently the Director of Religious Education for the Queen of the Apostles Parish. Jon helps in the food trailer at Cranfest, the annual Tootsie Roll Drive and the highway cleanup project. He a member of the Tomah Father Heindl Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Assembly 1902.
Brother Jon Burbach is a member of the Parish Pastoral Council, the Catholic Education Committee as well as the Diocesan Men’s Ministry Advisory Committee. Jon is assistant Scoutmaster of the Tomah Boy Scouts of America Troop #5. Jon recently completed the Masters of Servant Leadership program at Viterbo University in La Crosse.
Tootstie Roll drive
The annual KC Tootsie Roll Drive added the extra day of June 11 at Kwik Trip in addition to earlier drives at Wal Mart and Molter’s Fresh Market. Proceeds are split three ways between Handishop Industries, the Lions Summer Camp for disadvantaged youth and Special Olympics. Last year, each of the above received about $1,100. The Knights greatly appreciate the generosity of the Tomah community and sincerely thank Kwik Trip, Molter's and Walmart for allowing us to raise funds for these organization’s programs.
Red Cross Bloodmobile
The Tomah KC Hall, 202 E. Juneau St., welcomed the Red Cross Bloodmobile on Thursday June 10, collecting nearly 50 pints. The KC Hall will again host the Bloodmobile on Aug. 19 and Oct. 28. You can register online, but they also take walk-ins. Please consider donating blood. Donations are badly needed, and the process takes less than an hour from walk in to walk out, and they serve some good snacks.
St. Michael’s Church restoration
Numerous Knights of Columbus members have been volunteering to restore the interior of St. Michael’s Indian Creek Catholic Church, located a few miles south of Oakdale. The drywall is completed, lights are installed and beautiful wood tongue-and-groove ceiling is done. Carpeting will follow. The church is being restored to its original look. St. Michael’s was a mission church built in 1910 by immigrant German families who had a deep and abiding Catholic faith.
Donations
A pillar to the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus is charity. To that end the KCs made a donation to a recent car accident victim. The Knights make donations to flood and fire victims, help remodel houses, provide highway cleanup, offer rides to church, help people move, donate blood and sponsor numerous contests for youngsters.