THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

New Grand Knight

The Tomah KC Council has established a tradition of electing a Deputy Grand Knight for a two-year term. Pending the election process, the Deputy Grand Knight then becomes the Grand Knight for a two-year term. The process ensures a smooth transition of leadership and a wealth of experience and knowledge on how the council functions. At the present time, 19 current Knights have been Past Grand Knights.

Jon Burbach will provide the leadership for Council 4125 for the next two years. Mr. Burbach served 20 years in the Army as an M1 Armor Crewman and an armor, infantry and cavalry officer, including two deployments to the Middle East, retiring at the rank of Major in 2016. He then assumed the role as Commandant of Cadets at the Wisconsin Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy,

Jon has led the Wednesday Men’s Group for the past six years at the Queen of Apostles Parish. Jon is currently the Director of Religious Education for the Queen of the Apostles Parish. Jon helps in the food trailer at Cranfest, the annual Tootsie Roll Drive and the highway cleanup project. He a member of the Tomah Father Heindl Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Assembly 1902.