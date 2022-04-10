THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

March 2022 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continue its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight and Family of the Month

The Knight of the Month for April 2022 is Brother Tony Felber, a Knight for over 60 years and past Grand Knight and state deputy. Brother Tony managed hall rentals for years as well as coordinated council and Fourth Degree dinners and events. Still today at the age of 90, he manages the schedule for the Lenten soup suppers, collects sheets from local hotels for the Diocesan orphanage in Peru, is a member of the Fourth Degree Honor Guard and takes communion to the home bound and those in nursing homes. An elder of the council, Brother Tony is always willing to help wherever he can.

The Family of the Month for April 2022 is Brother Knight Eamonn and Rose McCann. Eamonn is not a member of the Tomah council but is a member with his home council in Colorado. Eamonn is a sales representative for an electronics company and Rose is an officer in the US Army Reserve, recently returning from a deployment to Kuwait. The McCanns moved to Tomah in 2018 when Rose was assigned to Fort McCoy. They are parishioners of Queen of the Apostles Parish and have both served as catechists for religious education and recently started serving in prison ministry. Rose’s brother James is the newest member of Council 4125.

Donations

Council 4125 authorized donations for two Queen of the Apostles softball teams.

A generous donation was made to the Ukrainian relief fund. There are over 1,000 Knights of Columbus members in Ukraine. The money purchased goods for the refugees pouring into Poland. An Eau Claire woman, Ukrainian-born Valentyna Pavsyukova, along with American friends, founded the Chalice of Mercy in 2007. They are collecting materials, especially medical supplies to be sent to Ukraine. Council 4125 gave a large contribution to the Monroe County Right to Life group. Jeanne Doll heads this charity that sells roses on Mother’s Day and has a booth at the Monroe County Fair.

Men of Christ

Reawakening the Catholic Man-A Life Rooted in Virtue, was the theme of the largest Catholic men’s conference held on Saturday, March 26, drawing 2,500 participants. Religious education director Brother Jon Burbach reports that the conference was well received by Tomah’s 13 attendees. The speakers were: Fr. Burke Masters, current chaplain for the Chicago Cubs, Dr. Peter Kreeft, professor of philosophy at Boston College and the King's College, Fr. Cajetan Cuddy O.P., Dominican House of Studies, Washington D.C. and Archbishop Jerome Listecki of Milwaukee. The conference was streamed via internet to more than 40 locations.

Men of Christ started around a kitchen table some 15 years ago where four men envisioned an event where men could come together, learn from great speakers and disconnect from the secular world for one full day to experience the fullness of the Catholic faith. The first conference was held in 2007 and every spring since during Lent.

Future efforts by Council 4125

A call was put out for the July 8-9 Feed My Starving Children program for volunteers to help package meals. KC members are gearing up for the annual Tootsie Roll Drive on April 29, April 30, and May 1. District Deputy David Dechant spearheads this important charity event.

State charity raffle

The annual KC State Council Charity Raffle is under way. First prize is a 2022 Ford F150 XLT SuperCab or $50,000. Second prize is a Harley-Davidson motorcycle or $25,000. There are 98 third through 100th prizes of $500 each. Proceeds from this raffle allow the state KCs to pay out a half million dollars for charity work each year. Forty percent of the gross sales are returned to the councils to help local victims of accidents, illness and fires. Contact Brother Tom Baumgarten, the local chair of the state raffle, at 608-372-5614 to purchase a $5 ticket. The drawing takes place at the Knights of Columbus state conference on May 2 at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Brother Tom needs tickets turned in by April 14.

Family Promise

Tia Hewuse is the new director of Family Promise. Family Promise serves families with children who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, with the mission of "helping homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response." Queen of the Apostles Parish is one of several church groups that hosts Family Promise, a national nonprofit organization. The Queen of the Apostles Parish hosted a family for the week of February 13-20. The family (father, mother, and five children) were housed overnight at the KC Hall on Juneau Street. The parents were off to work during the day, and the children attended school. The KC Hall in Tomah will also host families for the weeks of May 15-22, August 14-21 and November 6-13.

Spaghetti supper and bingo

The Knights of Columbus Hall on Juneau Street is a busy place every first Saturday of the month. KC members start serving a generous portion of spaghetti with garlic bread at 5 p.m. The $6 dinner comes with coffee, milk, water or juice. Patrons enjoy playing Bingo starting at 7 p.m. Desserts are available to purchase at the mid-break. There is a 50-50 raffle. March attendance was 108. The monthly spaghetti supper and bingo is an excellent fund raiser for Council 4125 and allows money to go to numerous local charities.

Soup and sandwich

Members of Tomah Council 4125 take turns serving a light meal after the 6 p.m. Thursday night Stations of the Cross at St. Mary’s Church during Lent. The Stations of the Cross is a 14-step Catholic devotion that commemorates Jesus Christ's last day on Earth as a man. The 14 devotions, or stations, focus on specific events of his last day, beginning with his condemnation. The stations are commonly used as a mini pilgrimage as the individual moves from station to station, recalling and meditating on a specific event of Christ's crucifixion and death.

State bowling tournament

The Tomah Knights sent two top-notch teams to compete in the 105th Annual Wisconsin State Council Knights of Columbus Bowling Tournament at Sun Prairie on March 19 and 20. The Tomah Cranberries team consists of Kevin Kuderer, Gary Borden, Keith Harkner and Jim Weinzatl. The KZSS team members are Joe Klug, Paul Zastoupil and Brian Sabel. Team Leader, Brother Jim Weinzatl reports that Gary Borden and Joe Klug “burned up the lanes.”

