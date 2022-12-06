November 2022 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight of the Month

The Knight of the month for December 2022 is Brother Larry Scheckel. Sir Knight Larry has been a Knight for 47 years and is also a 4th-Degree member of Assembly 1902. A past Grand Knight, he remains very involved and participates in most council activities as well as with the 4th Degree. Most notably, Brother Larry writes a regular column for the Journal of Monroe County called The Knightly News that informs the community about all the great things the council is doing. At Queen of the Apostles Parish, Larry is a lector, usher and Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. A retired science teacher, he writes another regular newspaper column that answers a diverse array of questions from readers. He has also written several books and educates and entertains students with presentations as “Mr. Science.”

Family of the Month

The Family of the Month for December 2022 is Larry and Shirley Dechant. Brother Larry has been a Knight for almost 60 years and is still going strong. He volunteers to help with just about every activity he can, from the Tootsie Roll drive to Cranfest, and Shirley is usually right there with him. He is also an active member of the 4th Degree and Honor Guard. Shirley also volunteers at Queen of the Apostles School, helping in the kitchen. They are both truly a model and an inspiration to all of us for what it means to live out the principles of the Knights of Columbus.

Note: Nominations for Family of the Month may be sent to Grand Knight Jon Burbach. GK Burbach furnishes the information for the KOM and FOM.

Donations

Tomah KC Council 4125 held a Chicken Q on Oct. 30. From the proceeds, the Tomah Knights donated $750 to the Queen of the Apostles Parish (St. Mary’s and St. Andrew’s), $250 to St. James Parish in Camp Douglas and $250 to St. Michael's Parish at Indian Creek. A donation of $1,000 was given to the Knights of Columbus disaster hurricane fund in Punta Gouda, Florida.

Acts of charity

For years Brother Larry Dechant and his wife, Lady Shirley, have been cleaning up the yard of an elderly neighbor, and it’s a big job. They got some help on Nov. 14 when Council 4125 members gathered to remove leaves and branches. Days before, Brother Knight John Glynn mowed with a leaf catcher and left the group two huge piles of leaves. The Knights brought rakes, leaf blowers, shovels, trucks and trailers. The following Knights worked the project: Brother Knights John Glynn, Tony Foat, Patrick Lauber, John Timm, WGK Jon Burbach, Larry Scheckel and Larry and Shirley Dechant.

Family Promise

The Knights of Columbus Hall on East Juneau Street hosted a family during the week of Nov. 6-13. A nationwide organization, Family Promise believes every family should be able to secure housing and a chance to build a better future. Family Promise brings communities together to help people regain their housing, their independence, and their dignity.

Packers raffle

This is the 14th year that Council 4125 is having the Green Bay Packers raffle. The game is Monday, Dec. 29, against the Los Angeles Rams with two seats on the Packers 40-yard line. The Packers Raffle chairman is Brother Knight Al Janeczko. Only 350 tickets are printed and sold at $10 apiece. Proceeds support the many charities of the Tomah Knights. The drawing was on Dec 5.

Men of the Cross

Several Tomah Council 4125 Knights attended the Men of the Cross Conference at the La Crosse Center on Nov. 12. The theme of this year’s conference was Sons of the Father: Building the Kingdom, with a challenge to ask ourselves, “Who am I to others?" "Who have I become?” and “How often do I talk with my Heavenly Father?” Inspiring talks were given by Jeff Cavins, Catholic evangelist, author, and Biblical scholar; Chris Rogers, director of Family Life for the Diocese of La Crosse; and Father Paul Check, executive director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. There was a 3 p.m. Eucharistic Procession through Riverside Park, followed by Benediction, culminating with Holy Mass celebrated by Bishop William Callahan.

Fourth-Degree clergy appreciation dinner

The annual Fourth Degree Father Francis Heindl Assembly 1902 Clergy Appreciation Dinner was held on Nov. 20 at the Tomah KC Hall on East Juneau Street with a social at 2 p.m. and dinner at 3 p.m. This year’s honoree was Father Eugene Wolf. Faithful Navigator Tom Wolf, brother of Fr. Eugene Wolf, emceed the proceedings. The colors were presented by the Honor Guard, and Tom and Melanie Frei led the National Anthem. Attendees were treated to a sumptuous pork, Polish sausage and sauerkraut dinner prepared by Brother Fred Le Savage and served by a crew headed by District Deputy David Dechant. Culver’s donated turtle sundaes for dessert.

State charity raffle

The annual KC State Council Charity Raffle is underway. First prize is a 2023 Ford F150 XLT pickup truck or $50,000. Second prize is a Harley-Davidson motorcycle or $25,000. There are 98 (third through 100th) prizes of $500 each. Proceeds from this raffle allow the state to pay out a half million dollars for charity work each year. Forty percent of the gross sales are returned to the councils to help local victims of accidents, illness, and fire. The $5 tickets can be purchased from any KC member or contact Brother Tom Baumgarten, the local chair of the state raffle, at 608-372-5614.

Christmas for the elderly

Boxes are out in area churches and businesses to gather supplies and gifts for residents of the Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center and Retirement Home in Sparta: Walgreen’s, Sparta Pharmacy, Theisen’s, Family Dollar and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sparta. In Tomah, items can be put in the Christmas boxes at Dollar Tree, Molter’s, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. In Cashton, drop off donations at Hansen’s IGA or Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Two area churches will gladly accept donations: St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kendall and St. John’s Catholic Church in Wilton.

Needed items include: lotions, body wash, chap stick, nail polish, cologne, socks, sweatshirts (large and extra large), non-slip slippers, large print word searches and reading material, playing cards, puzzles, stationery, stamps, calendars, candies, trail mix and soda.

Brother Knight Rick Welch distributes the Christmas boxes, collects them on Dec. 14, and delivers the boxes to the Rolling Hills administration, where the items are distributed to residents.