THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

January 2022 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight and Family of the Month

The Knight of the month for February 2022 is Sir Knight Fred Le Savage. Brother Fred donates considerable time to charitable causes for the Knights of Columbus and the Queen of the Apostles parish. He has been a member for over 30 years and is a Fourth Degree Sir Knight with Assembly 1902. He serves as the council's Worthy Lecturer and always has bits of wisdom and humor. Brother Fred is a regular for leading the Rosary and helps with the monthly spaghetti dinners and bingo. He is also a great supporter of our clergy and seminarians, leading efforts to support them financially.

The Family of the Month for February 2022 is the Al and Mary Laylan family. The Laylans have been owners of Culver's Restaurant in Tomah for over 20 years. Al and Mary have been married for over 30 years and have five sons: Ryan, Daniel, Chris, Kyle and Eric. All are successful in their own right. Brother Al has been a Knight for almost 30 years and three of his sons are also Council 4125 members. He has served as chancellor, deputy Grand Knight, and Faithful Navigator for Fr. Francis Heindl Assembly 1902. Both Al and Mary are very involved in Queen of the Apostles parish life. Al is a Lector and Eucharistic minister and has served on many councils and committees over the years. Mary helps with the scrip program and serves on the Finance Council.

State Charity Raffle

The annual KC State Council Charity Raffle is underway. First prize is a 2022 Ford F150 XLT SuperCab or $50,000. Second prize is a Harley-Davison Motorcycle or $25,000. There are 98 (third through 100th prizes) of $500 each. Proceeds from this raffle allow the State KCs to pay out a half million dollars for charity work each year. Forty percent of the gross sales are returned to the councils to help local victims of accidents, illness and fire. The $5 tickets can be purchased from any KC member or contact Brother Tom Baumgarten, the local chair of the State Raffle at 608-372-5614.

Family Promise

The Queen of the Apostles Parish is one of a number of area church groups that host Family Promise, a national nonprofit organization. Family Promise serves families with children who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, with the mission of "helping homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response." The KC Hall in Tomah will host families for four weeks in 2022: Feb. 13-20, May 15-22, Aug. 14-21, and Nov. 6-13.

Red Cross Bloodmobile

The Red Cross Bloodmobile set up operations on Jan. 11 at the KC Hall on E. Juneau St. They were pleased with the collection of 40 pints. The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the KC Hall again on April 21. Council 4125 is proud to support the Red Cross Bloodmobile and many Knights gave blood. A number of Knights volunteered to register the donors.

Chili supper and bingo

The first Saturday in February is special at the Knights of Columbus Hall on E. Juneau Street. It is the all-you-can-eat chili supper, serving from 4:30-6:30 p.m. sponsored by the Tomah Area Historical Museum, and the price is only $6. That’s Feb. 5 and bingo follows at 7 p.m. Jim Weinzatl, executive director of the Tomah Area Historical Museum, runs this annual event.

Washington March of Life

Several Queen of the Apostles members attended the Jan. 21 March for Life in Washington, D.C. Three students, Alex Burbach, Annabelle Haun and Carmen Wolf were escorted by Fr. Sam McCarty, associate pastor at Queen of the Apostles parish, and Bridget Burbach.

Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest

Grand Knight and Queen of the Apostles parish religious education director Jon Burbach administers the Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest. Some 40 student participants displayed their artistic talents. The judges were Worthy Council Chaplain Fr. Sam McCarty, Worthy district deputy, Dave Dechant, Brothers Fred Le Savage and Larry Scheckel, Queen of the Apostles School principal Debra Pfab and parish secretary Katie Pierce. Their critical eyes and reflective interpretations led to the selection of those entries that most effectively conveyed the contest message. The first- and second-place winners move on to the State competition.

State bowling tournament

Brother Jim Weinzatl reports that two teams will compete in the 105th annual Wisconsin State Council Knights of Columbus Bowling Tournament at Sun Prairie on March 19-20. The Tomah Cranberries team consists of Kevin Kuderer, Gary Borden, Keith Harkner and Jim Weinzatl. The KZSS team members are Joe Klug, Paul Zastoupil, Brian Sabel and James Siber Jr.

