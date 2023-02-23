January 2023 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight of the Month

The Knight of the month for February 2023 is Brother Knight Jeff Atteln. Brother Jeff grew up in Wilton and is married to Lady Hope. Their son, Devin, is the organist and music director at St. Norbert Abbey in De Pere. Brother Jeff has been a Knight since January 1990. He is very active at the Queen of the Apostles Parish, where he has been the maintenance director for over 30 years. Jeff takes great pride in Knights of Columbus Council 4125, making sure that everything is running smoothly at both the parish and the school and can be found there at all hours of the day and night. In addition to his role at the parish, Jeff is also a volunteer firefighter for the Oakdale Fire Department, responding to fires, accidents and other emergencies. He is always willing to give a hand to the council and does so in many ways. Jeff is so well known for his kindness and selfless service that the school has an award named after him. Each year, a fourth-grade student who is known for putting others before him or herself, being a hard worker, and a good friend to all, is recognized with the “Mr. Jeff Award.” Jeff would much prefer to go unnoticed and just go about his business, but the impacts of his efforts are outstanding.

Family of the Month

The Family of the Month for February 2023 is the Rick and Deb Welch family. Both Rick and Deb are very active at Queen of the Apostles parish. Rick is an usher for the 7:30 a.m. Mass. If he isn’t scheduled to usher, he is usually filling in for someone else. Deb is a long-time member of the parish finance council and sells Scrip after Masses. Both are involved in major parish events throughout the year, helping to set up, tear down, sell tickets and do whatever else is needed. Rick also heads up the annual Christmas gift basket initiative for the elderly, collecting items and delivering them to Rolling Hills Nursing Home to help bring a little joy to the residents.

Note: Nominations for Family of the Month may be sent to Grand Knight Jon Burbach. GK Jon Burbach furnishes information for the KOM and FOM.

Chili supper

A chili supper was served at the KC Hall on the first Saturday in January, followed by bingo. All proceeds go to the Tomah Historical Society and Museum. All other first Saturdays of the month features a spaghetti supper at 5 p.m. and bingo starting at 7 p.m. There are 21 games, a 50-50 raffle, and desserts are available at the halftime break. A dollar per card is good for all evening. Income from bingo night supports the many charities of Council 4125.

Donations

Council 4125 donated $200 to the Queen of the Apostles Elementary School PTA that runs the St. Patrick’s Day Carnival on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The St. Patrick’s Day Carnival is a big fundraiser for the school. A $100 donation was made to the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2012 in Twin Falls, Idaho. There are 270 chapters in the United States, including 17 in Wisconsin. Volunteer groups have constructed over 100,000 beds for kids, with a motto of “don’t let any kid sleep on the floor.” February 25 is “build a bed” day at the Tomah Fairgrounds. The organization furnishes all the materials and tools, and work goes on from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. We expect many Knights to join the workforce.

Red Cross Bloodmobile

The Red Cross Bloodmobile was at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 201 E. Juneau Street on Jan. 10. The Knights hosts the Red Cross at the KC Hall at no charge. Brother Knights Mike Kelly and Frank DiBenedetto, plus Lady Knight Donna Simonsen, donated their time to register donors. Upcoming dates are Feb. 22, April 20, June 15, Aug. 29, and Oct. 25. You can register online, and they also take walk-ins.

Free throw contest

Queen of the Apostles students participated in the annual Free Throw Contest on Jan. 31. Contestants get three practice shots before taking 15 free throws. Top tossers move on to district and Diocesan competition. Grand Knight Jon Burbach was assisted by a team of five Knights.

Since 1972, councils have sponsored the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship for boys and girls from the ages of nine to 14 to provide an athletic outlet and encourage the values of sportsmanship and healthy competition. Kids compete within their own gender and age. The free throw contest is one of many Faith in Action community programs sponsored by the Knights.

State charity raffle

The annual KC State Council charity raffle is underway. First prize is a 2023 Ford F150 XLT pickup truck or $50,000. Second prize is a Harley Davidson motorcycle or $25,000. There are 98 (third through 100th) prizes of $500 each. Proceeds from this raffle allow the state to pay out a half million dollars for charity work each year. Forty percent of the gross sales are returned to the councils to help local victims of accidents, illness and fire. The $5 tickets can be purchased from any KC member or contact Brother Tom Baumgarten, the local chair of the state raffle, at 608-372-5614.

Fourth Degree

The monthly Fourth Degree dinner/meeting was held at Perkins Restaurant in Tomah on Jan. 16, led by Faithful Navigator Tom Wolf. The Fourth Degree Assembly in Tomah is named the Father Francis Heindl Assembly 1902.

When the Knights of Columbus was founded in 1882, three principles united its members: charity, unity and fraternity. At that time people feared that members of the Catholic faith owed their entire allegiance to the church and could not be trusted as citizens of their country. Patriotism was added to the Order’s principles in 1900, based on the idea that Knights are loyal to both God and country. There are more than 3,500 Fourth Degree assemblies around the world. A major initiative of the Fourth Degree is supporting our veterans. The Fourth Degree also supports priests, in particular those who go on to serve as military chaplains.

The Fourth Degree Honor Guard, with its distinct regalia, can be seen at church events, procession of the Bishop, confirmations or standing in respect at the funerals of members.