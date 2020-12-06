THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

November 2020 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as they continue their mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Retirement and financial seminar

Tomah Knights of Columbus sponsored an estate planning and Knights of Columbus benefit seminar on Nov. 12 at the Tomah KC Hall. Veteran field agent Greg Helgerson discussed wills, insurance, retirement planning, taxes, protecting assets, Social Security and annuities.

Diocesan Family of the Month

Each month, Tomah Council 4125 selects a Knight of the Month and a Family of the Month. These selections are sent to the State of Wisconsin KC Headquarters, and it chooses a Diocesan Family of the Month. Word has been received that Dan and Jeanette Boehm, our October 2020 Family of the Month, has been selected as the October Diocesan Family of the Month. This indeed is a high honor as there are many worthy entries.

Keep Christ in Christmas