THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

November 2020 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as they continue their mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
Retirement and financial seminar
Tomah Knights of Columbus sponsored an estate planning and Knights of Columbus benefit seminar on Nov. 12 at the Tomah KC Hall. Veteran field agent Greg Helgerson discussed wills, insurance, retirement planning, taxes, protecting assets, Social Security and annuities.
Diocesan Family of the Month
Each month, Tomah Council 4125 selects a Knight of the Month and a Family of the Month. These selections are sent to the State of Wisconsin KC Headquarters, and it chooses a Diocesan Family of the Month. Word has been received that Dan and Jeanette Boehm, our October 2020 Family of the Month, has been selected as the October Diocesan Family of the Month. This indeed is a high honor as there are many worthy entries.
Keep Christ in Christmas
Following Thanksgiving, youngsters at Queen of the Apostles Elementary School and religious education classes are introduced to the Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest. The contest is open to students from ages 5 to 14. Students can choose crayons, chalk, oil or acrylic to draw a scene on an 11x17 sheet of paper a scene which depicts their feelings and beliefs about the true meaning of Christmas. Last year a Tomah student’s drawing made it all the way to KC Supreme Headquarters in New Haven, Connecticut.
Essay contests
The Catholic citizenship essay contest for grades 8-12 is under way. The theme is timely: how trusting in God during a difficult time has helped you or someone you know find the strength and hope to endure it. Jon Burbach, Queen of the Apostles Parish Director of Religious Education and Commander of Cadets at the Wisconsin Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy, is in charge of this contest.
The Culture of Life essay contest emanates from the state KC organization. It is for students in grades 7-12. Dr. Paul Skofronik, director of pupil services for the Tomah Area School District, and Father Francis Heindl, Assembly 1902 Fourth Degree member, chair this contest. The essay writer is asked to discuss how bullying and social marginalization can be counteracted.
Donations
Tomah Council 4125 supports seminarians studying for the priesthood. To that end, the Council sent $10 Kwik Trip gift cards to 10 seminarians. The Council voted an outlay of funds for the Bishop’s Annual Appeal, the Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry, and the Red Cross Blood Mobile.
Casa Hogar Virtual Night in Peru
Casa Hogar held a Virtual Night in Peru on Nov. 6. This fundraiser took the place of the annual benefactor dinner which is held each fall in La Crosse. Casa Hogar is a mission supported by the Diocese of La Crosse for orphaned and abandoned children. It is located in Lurin, Peru. Sparta native Monsignor Joseph Hirsch is the executive director of Casa Hogar.
State charity raffle
The annual KC State charity raffle is under way. Proceeds from this raffle allow the state KC organization to pay out nearly a half million dollars for charity work. Over $2,600 is returned to our Council 4125 charity account for local use. First prize is $50,000 or a 2021 Ford F150 XLT SuperCab. Second place prize is $25,000 or a Harley Davidson motorcycle, and there are also 98 prizes of $500. Tom Baumgarten is in charge of this event. Contact Tom at 608-372-5614 to get your winning ticket. The Tomah Council had a $500 winner in 2019.
Baskets for elderly for Rolling Hills
Sir Knight Rick Welch coordinates this program for the Tomah KCs. Baskets are put out at several area churches, including St. Mary’s in Tomah, St. John the Baptist in Wilton, St. Joseph in Kendall, Sacred Heart in Cashton, and St. Patrick’s in Sparta. A basket is also at these Sparta locations: Walgreen’s Drug Store, Sparta Pharmacy and Theisen’s. Additional locations include Dollar Tree in Tomah and Hansen’s IGA in Cashton. Items that can be donated are lotions, colognes, socks, slippers, large print reading material, playing cards, puzzles, stationery, stamps and individually packaged candies. Welch will deliver the baskets to Rolling Hills in Sparta several days before Christmas. The program Directors distribute the donated items to the residents based on need.
