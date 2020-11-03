THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

October 2020 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as members continue their mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
Tootsie Roll drive
The annual Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive was held October 2-4 in Tomah at Molter’s Fresh Market and Walmart and Kwik Trip (south) on Oct. 16. This is a Wisconsin KC event, and the money earned in Tomah is split evenly three ways: Special Olympics, Lions Summer Camp for Kids and Handishop Industries. Former Grand Knight and current District Deputy David Dechant chairs this event. The Knights wish to thank Molter’s, Walmart and Kwik Trip for providing the sites for the Tootsie Roll Drive. The Knights especially wish to thank the many Tomah area people who so generously supported the Tootsie Roll Drive.
Retirement and financial seminars
The Knights of Columbus sponsored a virtual Retirement Seminar on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Nationally known author and speaker Tom Hegna presented the session entitled, “Don’t Worry, Retire Happy: Seven Steps to Retirement Security.”
Knight of the Month and Family of the Month
Council 4125 names a Knight of the Month and a Family of the Month. The October Knight of the month is Jim Murphy. Jim has been a tireless worker and valued member of Council 4125 since the Murphy family moved to Tomah in 1994.
The October Family of the Month is Mike and Helen Kelly. Both Mike and Helen are immersed in parish and council activities. In June 2021, Mike will become the Faithful Navigator of the Tomah Fourth Degree Assembly
Awards
Council 4125 recently received two awards: The History Book Preparation Award, the work of John Timm, and the Program Activity Award Division III Champion from the Diocese of La Crosse.
Patriotic Rosary
About 40 people attended the Knight-sponsored Patriotic Rosary on Friday, Oct. 23 at St. Mary’s Church (Queen of the Apostles Parish) hosted by the Knights of Columbus. Tom and Melanie Frei led the event, which was followed by a true American hot dog supper.
State charity raffle
The annual KC State Charity Raffle is under way. Proceeds from this raffle allow the state KC organization to pay out nearly a half million dollars to local chapters for charity work. Over $2,600 is returned to our Council 4125 charity account for local use. The first-place prize in the raffle is $50,000 or a 2021 Ford F150 XLT SuperCab. The second-place prize is $25,000 or a Harley Davidson motorcycle. In addition, there are 98 prizes of $500 each. Tom Baumgarten is in charge of this event. Contact Tom at 608-372-5614 to purchase your winning ticket!
Fourth Degree
The Knights of Columbus have four initiation ceremonies into the four successive Degrees of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism. Becoming a member of the Knights of Columbus has never been easier. All four degrees can be taken online.
The First, Second and Third Degree can be taken in one online half-hour initiation ceremony in the comfort of the candidate’s home. Family members are also encouraged to attend this ceremony.
The most active and dedicated members of the order are initiated into the Fourth Degree. Today of the total 1.8 million Knights of Columbus members, there are 300,000 Fourth Degree Knights. The primary purpose of the Fourth Degree is to foster the spirit of patriotism in members and the community at large and to encourage active Catholic citizenship.
Congratulations go to Local Knights of Columbus members Tom Frei, Joe Martinez and Father Sam McCarty, who have all advanced to the Fourth Degree.
