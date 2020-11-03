THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

October 2020 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as members continue their mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Tootsie Roll drive

The annual Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive was held October 2-4 in Tomah at Molter’s Fresh Market and Walmart and Kwik Trip (south) on Oct. 16. This is a Wisconsin KC event, and the money earned in Tomah is split evenly three ways: Special Olympics, Lions Summer Camp for Kids and Handishop Industries. Former Grand Knight and current District Deputy David Dechant chairs this event. The Knights wish to thank Molter’s, Walmart and Kwik Trip for providing the sites for the Tootsie Roll Drive. The Knights especially wish to thank the many Tomah area people who so generously supported the Tootsie Roll Drive.

Retirement and financial seminars

The Knights of Columbus sponsored a virtual Retirement Seminar on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Nationally known author and speaker Tom Hegna presented the session entitled, “Don’t Worry, Retire Happy: Seven Steps to Retirement Security.”

Knight of the Month and Family of the Month