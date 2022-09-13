THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

August 2022 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continue its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight of the Month

The Knight of the Month for September 2022 is Brother Knight Doug Semrau. Brother Doug has been a Knight for over 20 years and is very active. Most notably, he is the bingo chairman and manages the popular first Saturday bingo at the KC hall every month. This provides a regular source of funds for the council that can then be put toward worthy and charitable causes. Doug is also an active member of Queen of the Apostles Parish and volunteers as a money counter, helping to process the weekend collections each Monday. These are just a few examples of Brother Doug’s contributions.

Family of the Month

The Family of the Month for September 2022 is the Scott and Naomi South family. Brother Knight Scott has been a Knight and member of Council 4125 for three years. He previously served in the U.S. Army in the field of explosive ordnance disposal and then worked at Fort McCoy for several years as a training contractor. He recently accepted a new job for the same contracting company that allows him to work from home. He and Naomi previously lived in Alaska, Texas and Illinois before moving to Tomah. They have four children — Elizabeth (10), Victoria (8), William (5), and Catherine (9 months). The three older children attend Queen of the Apostles School, where the whole family is very active in the school community.

Note: Grand Knight Jon Burbach chooses the Knight of the Month and Family of the Month and provides the above information.

Koranda to national convention

Brother Knight Dennis Koranda and Lady Jan Koranda attended the Knights of Columbus Supreme Convention held Aug. 1-4 at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. The 140th Supreme Convention drew about 3,000 Knights, their families, Supreme Council staff, nine cardinals, over 60 bishops and many priests from around the world. Mr. Koranda said, “I was proud to be one of the ten delegates from Wisconsin. The bishop from Poland spoke to all in attendance and thanked the Knights for their support of the Ukrainian people and the Polish Knights' efforts to help both refugees and citizens of the Ukraine still fighting within their country.” Brother Dennis has been a long-standing member of Tomah Council 4125, and held the offices of district deputy, Grand Knight, and Worthy Recorder. Dennis and Lady Jan are involved in many aspects of Council and parish activities.

Packers raffle

This is the 14th year that Council 4125 is having the Green Bay Packers raffle. The game is Monday, Dec.19 against the Los Angeles Rams with great seats on the Packers 40-yard line. The Packer raffle chairman is Brother Knight Al Janeczko. Contact information: asjaneczko@yahoo.com or 608-377-4674 for tickets or information.

Knights of Columbus newsletter

For the past 10 years, Brother Knight John Timm has been responsible for getting out the monthly four-page Knights of Columbus newsletter to nearly 300 members of Tomah Council 4125. It’s a big job, and John does it very well. He publishes the dates of upcoming events, lists the monthly bingo and spaghetti workers and puts in a paragraph about the Knight of the Month and Family of the Month that is sent to him by Grand Knight Jon Burbach, plus a message from the Grand Knight. There’s a list of members, relatives or acquaintances that need our prayers and a tally of brother Knights who had gone to their heavenly reward. Brother John will also include photos of KC events for the month.

Honor guard at 50th wedding celebration

On Sunday, Aug. 14 the Tomah Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree provided an honor guard for celebrant Bishop William Callahan and clergy at the St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse to pay tribute to couples who have been married 50 years. Some 65 couples were honored at the 3 p.m. Mass. After the Mass, honorees were treated to a sumptuous dinner at the Diocesan Center, site of the Holy Cross seminary.

StreetFest

The Queen of the Apostles parish annual StreetFest was held on Saturday, Aug. 20 following the 4 p.m. Mass. Council 4125 KC members grilled hot dogs and bratwurst and provided adult beverages. Brother Knight Rick Welch was in charge of the raffle. Grand Knight Jon Burbach was “chief griller,” and District Deputy David Dechant ran the beverage tent. The Trivia’s Angels team, composed of Knights and Lady Knights, took first place in the popular trivia contest.