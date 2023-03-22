February 2023 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism.

Knight of the Month

The Knight of the month for March 2023 is Brother Knight Patrick Lauber. Patrick originally joined the Knights almost 40 years ago but was inactive for many years due to military service. He became active again last year when he became a member of Council 4125. Since joining the council, he has been very active, regularly attending council meetings and volunteering at many council events. Now retired from the military and civilian employment at Fort McCoy, Patrick works on the crew for St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. He is also an active parishioner at Queen of the Apostles Parish, where he serves as an usher.

Family of the Month

The Family of the Month for March 2023 is the Sam and Allison Hakes family. Sam is from Oregon, Wisconsin and Allison grew up in Warrens. They met while working at Camp Gray, a Catholic summer camp, during college. Sam is a graduate of UW-Platteville and works in Necedah, and Allison is a graduate of UW-Eau Claire and works for the Tomah Area School District. They moved to Warrens after marrying in 2021 and welcomed their first child, Becket, this past November. Both Sam and Allison are active parishioners at Queen of the Apostles Parish and are very involved in youth ministry.

Nominations for Family of the Month may be sent to Grand Knight Jon Burbach.

GK Burbach supplies the information for Knight of the Month and Family of the Month

Donations

Tomah Council 4125 voted to donate $125 to the Queen of the Apostles parish youth programs. These programs are coordinated by associate Pastor Matthew Bowe and religious education coordinator Jon Burbach. Most all religious faiths are experiencing downturns in attendance. Many factors are involved including the recent COVID-19 epidemic. And, to put it frankly, older church-goers are dying off. The Queen of the Apostles parish and Knights of Columbus recognize that to retain current youth and attract new members, young people must perceive a need and desire to be active in the faith.

KC and PCCW Breakfast

The Tomah Knights and the Tomah Queen of the Apostles Parish Council of Catholic Women joined forces on Feb. 5, to serve a delicious breakfast after the 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. Masses. Nearly 200 folks were served, and the free-will offering brought in $900. All proceeds go to the youth ministries of the parish. Associate Pastor Matthew Bowe and religious education coordinator Jon Burbach head the many youth programs of the Parish.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide nonprofit organization founded in 2012 in Twin Falls, Idaho. There are 270 chapters in the United States, including 17 in Wisconsin. Volunteer groups have constructed over 100,000 beds for kids, with a motto of “Don’t let any kid sleep on the floor.”

February 25 was “build a bed” day at the Tomah fairgrounds. The organization furnishes all the materials and tools, and work began at 9 a.m., and most of the construction was completed by noon. Work included sanding the lumber, drilling holes, driving metal screws to form headboards and foot boards, branding the final bed board with the SHP (Sleep in Heavenly Peace) logo and dipping the bed pieces into a solution that will preserve the wood and add a patina finish. The Portage chapter furnished all the materials, tools, and instruction.

Tomah Knights of Columbus members Father Matthew Bowe, Grand Knight Jon Burbach, Tom Frei, Brian Bradley and Larry Scheckel, joined 75 other volunteers, including 25 young men from the Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy and a number of CCD students from the Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah.

When the beds are delivered, SHP furnishes a new pillow, sheet set and comforter. The SHP website states, “We fully believe that a bed is a basic requirement for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support that a child needs. If a child needs a bed, we want to make sure they get one.” Thanks to the generosity and volunteerism of the community, the SHP goal of building and furnishing 40 beds was achieved on Feb. 25.

Bingo at the KC Hall

Attendance at the January and February 2023 bingo nights has been high and saw a record crowd of over 100 on each of the nights. A spaghetti supper is served starting at 5 p.m., and bingo begins at 7 p.m. There are 21 games, a 50-50 raffle, and desserts are available at the halftime break. A dollar per card is good for all evening. Income from bingo night supports the many charities of Council 4125. The KC Hall is located at 202 E. Juneau St. Brother Knight Doug Semrau has headed the bingo program for many years.

Knowledge contest

The Tomah Knights of Columbus sponsor the knowledge contest held nationwide for all students in grades five through eight. Parochial (including religious education classes), private and public schools, are encouraged to participate. Home-schooled children are also eligible to compete in the knowledge contest. There is both a math and spelling component to the competition. Top winners in each subject are eligible for diocesan competition. Grand Knight Jon Burbach heads this program.

State charity raffle

The annual KC State Council charity raffle is under way. First prize is a 2023 Ford F150 XLT pickup truck or $50,000. Second prize is a Harley-Davidson motorcycle or $25,000. There are 98 (third through 100th) prizes of $500 each. Proceeds from this raffle allow the state to pay out a half million dollars for charity work each year. Forty percent of the gross sales are returned to the councils to help local victims of accidents, illness and fire. The $5 tickets can be purchased from any KC member, or contact Brother Tom Baumgarten, the local chair of the state raffle, at 608-372-5614.

Fourth Degree

The monthly Fourth Degree dinner/meeting was held at Taphouse 20 in Tomah on Feb. 20, led by Faithful Navigator Tom Wolf. In a long-standing tradition, roses were presented to all Lady Knights as part of Valentine’s Day. The Fourth Degree meets on the third Monday of each month at an area restaurant. The March meeting will be at the Pines Restaurant in rural Warrens, and the April meeting is scheduled for Target Bluff in Camp Douglas. The Fourth Degree donations include four $500 scholarships to seminarians.