THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

August 2021 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
Knight and Family
of the MonthThe Knight of the month for August 2021 is John Glynn. Brother John has been a member of the Knights of Columbus since 2015. John is an active member of Queen of the Apostles Parish, serving as an usher and helping with many parish events. He is an avid pilot and enjoys taking along passengers to share the experience. John is a strong supporter of the value and dignity of human life, witnessed by the banner he recently had put on his hangar and seen by all those passing by the Tomah Airport.
The Family of the Month for August 2021 is the Ryan and Lisa Bliznik Family. They have two children attending Queen of the Apostles School. Ryan served in the Army National Guard for 10 years and is currently employed as the safety/security operations manager for the Walmart Distribution Center. Lisa is the school secretary for Queen of the Apostles Parish. Both Ryan and Lisa are very active in the parish and the community. Ryan serves as a lector for Sunday Mass, has helped with council activities such as the Chicken-Q and promoting the Seven Sorrows Rosary and is involved with the National Night Out and NASA Squirrel Fest. Lisa serves as president of the parish PTA, is active in the St. Patrick’s Carnival, the parish mom’s group and Vacation Bible School.
Red Cross BloodmobileThe Tomah KC Hall, 202 E. Juneau St., welcomed the Red Cross Bloodmobile on Aug. 19. Knights Mike Kelly, Tom Frei, and Larry Scheckel volunteered to help with registration. The Red Cross Bloodmobile returns to the KC Hall on Oct. 28. Consider donating as the need is great and the process takes less than an hour from walk-in to walk-out.
Tomah Community TableSeveral Knights helped serve meals at the Mobile Tomah Community Table on Aug. 9. Tomah Community Table started in September 2009 to provide free, nourishing meals once a week to individuals and families who are hungry for food and fellowship. Originally held at the Masonic Lodge in Tomah on Monday nights, COVID-19 necessitated a move to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church as a drive-by dinner. Various churches in the area take turns cooking and serving the meals. The Tomah VA, Walmart Distribution Center, Remembering Evan, Torkelson’s Funeral Home and many others have taken turns. The number of meals served each week varies from 140 to 200. Laura Bishop has taken on the leadership role for the Tomah Community Table.
St. Michael’s Church restorationNumerous Knights of Columbus members volunteered to restore the interior of St. Michael’s Indian Creek Catholic Church, located a few miles south of Oakdale. Mass was celebrated for the first time in many months in the main part of the Church on Aug. 8. A grand opening Mass celebration will take place on Sunday, Sept. 19 with a 2 p.m. Mass of Thanksgiving. St. Michael’s was a mission church built in 1910 by immigrant German families who had a deep and abiding Catholic faith.
Queen of the Apostles softball teamTomah Council 4125 sponsors two softball teams competing in the 10-team Christian Fellowship Softball League. The Queen of the Apostles Softball Team, captained by Oakley Moser, is the 2021 champion with an overall 12-4 record. As important, the team also won the season Sportsmanship Award, which is voted on by all teams in the league. It is the third time in the last four seasons the team earned the coveted Sportsmanship Award. The Queen of the Apostles team has competed in the league for the past five years.
Supplies for Afghan refugeesKC Grand Knight Jon Burbach put out an urgent call on Sunday, Aug. 19 for help in unloading a truckload of material goods coming from Mountain Lake Alliance Church in Minnesota, and several Knights responded. The supplies will be sent to the Afghan refugees housed at Fort McCoy.
Packers ticket raffleTomah Council 4125 is again running the popular Packer ticket faffle for two seats on the 40-yard line. It’s the Packers vs. Bears game at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, on Sunday, Dec. 12. Game time is 7:20 p.m. A limited number of raffle tickets were printed. Cost is $10 per ticket. Call Al Janeckzo 608-377-4674 or Larry Scheckel 608-372-3362 to get your winning ticket and see Aaron Rodgers and the Pack in action.
Spaghetti supper
and bingoTomah Council 4125 is resuming the bingo and spaghetti supper starting on Saturday, Oct. 2. Brother Knight Doug Semrau chairs this event. The spaghetti supper starts at 5 p.m. and bingo is at 7 p.m. Cost is $6 for a generous spaghetti portion and served with garlic toast. Desserts are also available.