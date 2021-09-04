THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

August 2021 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight and Family

of the MonthThe Knight of the month for August 2021 is John Glynn. Brother John has been a member of the Knights of Columbus since 2015. John is an active member of Queen of the Apostles Parish, serving as an usher and helping with many parish events. He is an avid pilot and enjoys taking along passengers to share the experience. John is a strong supporter of the value and dignity of human life, witnessed by the banner he recently had put on his hangar and seen by all those passing by the Tomah Airport.