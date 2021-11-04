THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

October 2021 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism.

Knight and Family

of the MonthThe Knight of the month for October 2021 is John Ollendick. John has been a KC member for over 30 years and is a member of St. Michael’s Indian Creek Parish. He is active in all phases of parish life and was instrumental in the recent renovation of the interior of St. Michael’s Church.

The Family of the Month for October 2021 is Al and Sandy Janeczko. Al and Sandy are very involved members of St. Mary’s Church. They serve as volunteers at the Tomah VA and head the annual Packer Raffle. Al was also past Grand Knight and district deputy.

Clergy Appreciation DinnerThe annual Clergy Appreciation Dinner, hosted by the Tomah Father Heindl Assembly 1902, was held on Monday, Oct. 18 at the KC Hall. The 2021 honoree was Monsignor David Kunz, pastor of the Tomah Queen of the Apostles Parish. Special guest was Monsignor Joseph Hirsch, Director of the Diocesan Mission at Casa Hogar in Peru. Monsignor Hirsch is a Sparta native and was visiting his home area of western Wisconsin.

Trunk or TreatIt was sweet treats for all the little goblins of the Queen of Apostles Elementary school on Oct. 29 on the playground of St. Mary’s Catholic School. The Tomah KCs was one of 25 Trunk or Treat vehicles and groups furnishing a good time for nearly 100 students, grades 4K-5th.

State Charity RaffleThe annual KC State Council Charity Raffle is under way. First prize is a 2022 Ford F150 XLT Super Cab or $50,000. Second prize is a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle or $25,000. There are 98 (third through 100th prizes) of $500 each. Proceeds from this raffle allow the state to pay out a half million dollars for charity work. Forty percent of the gross sales are returned to the local council to help local victims of accident, illness and fire. The $5 tickets can be purchased from any KC member or contact Brother Tom Baumgarten, the chair of the state raffle, at 608-372-5614.

Men of the

Cross conferenceSeveral KC members attended the Men of the Cross Conference at the Diocesan Center in La Crosse on Saturday, Oct. 23. Two outstanding speakers were featured: Jon Leonetti, national author, radio host and parish mission leader; and Monsignor Joseph Hirsch, director of the Diocesan mission at Casa Hogar, Peru. Those in attendance from Tomah were Tomah Grand Knight Jon Burbach and his son, Alex; Dr. Paul Skofronick and his son, Jerry; Dr. Kyle Thomas; Steve Arttus; Jason Weber; and Larry Scheckel.

BloodmobileThe Knights of Columbus donated the use of the KC Hall to the Red Cross Bloodmobile on four occasions in 2021. The latest was Oct. 28, when 40 pints were collected. KC Supreme Headquarters in New Haven, Connecticut, urges all Knights to be blood donors, as charity is one of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus.

Packers ticket raffleTomah Council 4125 is again running the popular Packers ticket raffle for two seats on the 40-yard line. It’s the Packers vs. Bears game at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, on Sunday, Dec. 12. Game time is 7:20 p m. A limited number of raffle tickets were printed. Cost is $10 per ticket. Call Al Janeckzo, 608-377-4674, or Larry Scheckel, 608-372-3362, to get your winning ticket and a chance to see Aaron Rodgers and the Pack in action!

Family PromiseThe Queen of the Apostles Parish is one of a number of area church groups that host Family Promise, a national nonprofit organization. Family Promise primarily serves families with children who are homeless or at risk of homelessness with the mission of “helping homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.” The KC Hall in Tomah will host families for four weeks in 2022: Feb. 13-20, May 15-22, Aug. 14-21, and Nov. 6-13.

Spaghetti supper

and bingoTomah Council 4125 resumed the popular monthly bingo and spaghetti supper on Saturday, Oct. 2. Brother Knight Doug Semrau chairs this event. The spaghetti supper is served from 5-6:30 p.m. For only $6, diners receive a generous portion of spaghetti with garlic bread and a beverage. Desserts are also available. Bingo begins at 7 p.m., and 21 games of bingo are played. You can play bingo all night for as little as $1 for a chance to win cash prizes. A 50/50 raffle is also conducted during the evening. The spaghetti supper and bingo is held on the first Saturday of every month.

Join the KCsIf you are 18, a practicing Catholic and interested in becoming a member of the Knights of Columbus, which is dedicated to community service, contact Grand Knight Jon Burbach at 608-315-2099. The Knights of Columbus monthly meeting is held at the KC Hall on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

