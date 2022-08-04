THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

July 2022 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight of the MonthThe Knight of the Month for August 2022 is Brother James N. Siber. Brother James has been a Knight for eight years, joining at the age of 18. Although he lives in Holmen, James participates in council activities when he can. When a call went out for volunteers to unload donations for Afghan refugees, James drove to Tomah to help. He also helps with other events such as the spaghetti dinner. James and his wife Courtney were married last year and have a baby girl. He is a student at Viterbo University, pursuing a degree in business with plans to continue to get his MBA.

Family of the MonthThe Family of the Month for August 2022 is Kevin and Madonna Kuderer. Brother Kevin has been the financial secretary for the Knights of Columbus Council 4125 for over 20 years. In this role, he is key in managing council business “behind the scenes.” He handles the financial and membership records and the semiannual audits for the Grand Knight and trustees and ensures required council forms are submitted to state and supreme headquarters by the established deadlines. In addition, Kevin takes care of many tasks at the KC hall, such as mowing, shoveling, garbage and recycling, and of course, helps with many council events. Brother Kevin and his wife, Lady Madonna, are very active members of the Queen of the Apostles Parish. Kevin serves as the sexton for St. Mary’s Cemetery, and Kevin and Madonna have cooked many first Saturday spaghetti dinners. Madonna is also an active member of St. Catherine’s Guild of the PCCW.

Note: Grand Knight Jon Burbach chooses the Knight of the Month and Family of the Month and provides the above information.

Family PromiseQueen of the Apostles Parish is one of several church groups that hosts Family Promise, a national nonprofit organization. The Queen of the Apostles Parish hosted a family of seven at the KC Hall in Tomah for the week of May 15-22. The Knights of Columbus is scheduled to host another family in the week of Aug. 14-21.

Dennis Koranda to national conferenceBrother Knight Dennis Koranda and Lady Jan Koranda will attend the Supreme Convention in Nashville, Tennessee from Aug. 1-4 at the Opryland Hotel. The 140th Supreme Convention is expected to draw about 3,000 Knights, their families, Supreme Council staff, cardinals, bishops and priests from around the world. Mr. Koranda was one of 10 delegates selected to represent Wisconsin. Brother Dennis has been a long- standing member of Tomah Council 4125, and held the offices of Grand Knight, District Deputy, and Worthy Recorder. Dennis and Lady Jan are involved in many aspects of Council and parish activities.

Silver RoseThe Silver Rose Ceremony was held at the Queen of the Apostles Parish on Wednesday, July 20. The rosary-centered ceremony began with a procession by the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard. The Silver Rose commemorates the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego in December 1531. From early March through mid-December, Silver Roses are stewarded by Knights of Columbus councils along a route from Canada to Mexico. The Silver Rose Ceremony provides parishioners an opportunity to pray for the respect for life, for the spiritual renewal of all nations, and for the advancement of the message of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Feed My Starving ChildrenA number of KC member and Lady Knights helped package foodstuffs on July 8-9 at Tomah Recreation Park. Tammy Hewuse was in charge of this event.

From the Feed My Starving Children website, “Every year, millions of children die from preventable causes such as pneumonia, diarrhea, malaria, and malnutrition. Hunger is still causing nearly half of all deaths in children under five years old. We estimate at least 6,200 children die each day from causes related to undernutrition.” Feed My Starving Children, formed in 1987, is a non-profit organization headquartered in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

Green Bay Packers raffleThis is the 14th year that Council 4125 is having the Packers raffle. The game is Dec. 19 against the Los Angeles Rams with great seats on the Packer 40-yard line. The Packers raffle chairman is Brother Knight Al Janeczko. Contact info: asjaneczko@yahoo.com or 608-377-4674 for tickets and information.

Priests for TomorrowThe Waterfront Restaurant in La Crosse was the setting for the annual Priests for Tomorrow fundraiser dinner on July 29. The largest contingent was from the Tomah Knights of Columbus with three tables of eight. Thirteen seminarians are in various stages of formation. It costs $60,000 per year for the education of each seminarian.