THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

October 2022 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight of the Month

The Knight of the month for November 2022 is Brother Dennis Koranda. Brother Dennis is the Worthy Recorder for Council 4125, past District 23 deputy, and past Grand Knight. A member of the Fourth Degree, Sir Knight Dennis has served as Faithful Captain, Faithful Comptroller, and Faithful Navigator. Brother Denny is very active in many council activities and gets involved whenever he is able. This includes Cranfest, the Tootsie Roll drive, Knowledge Contest, Free Throw Contest and bingo. At Queen of the Apostles Parish, he serves as the KC representative to the Parish Council and is a lector and eucharistic minister. Brother Dennis has been a member of the Lions Club for over 45 years, holding many club offices including, three terms as president, as well as many district and state positions such as District Governor and the President of the Wisconsin Lions Foundation. Brother Dennis recently represented the local and State Councils at the 140th Supreme convention in Nashville, Tennessee, where he and his wife, Lady Jan, had a wonderful experience.

Family of the Month

The Family of the Month for November 2022 is Dr. Scott and Dorothy Nicol. Brother Knight Scott was born in Sparta and is a graduate of Tomah High School and Marquette University Dental School. Lady Knight Dorothy is a Mauston native and graduate of St. Patrick’s Elementary School, Mauston High School, Viterbo and UW-Milwaukee. Scott and Dorothy have four children and 10 grandchildren and are now both retired. Scott recently retired from his dental practice, and Dorothy was a teacher at St. Mary’s Elementary School in Tomah. Retirement doesn’t mean they have slowed down, however. Scott and Dorothy are both very active at Queen of the Apostles Parish. Both are eucharistic ministers, and Dorothy is a sacristan and lector, ministers to the home-bound and assists with the Masses at the Care Center and Liberty Village. If there is a major event at the parish, Scott and Dorothy are sure to be involved. Scott has served on various community boards and councils over the years, and both Scott and Dorothy were very involved in the Jesse Parker Run and now the Kindness Classic, which brings the community together and raises money for important causes.

Note: Nominations for Family of the Month may be sent to Grand Knight Jon Burbach.

Columbian and Founders Award

Grand Knight Jon Burbach received the Columbian and Founders’ Day award by district deputy David Dechant at the October Tomah KC meeting. The award recognizes Council 4125’s promotion of our top-rated insurance products. To earn this award, Council 4125 must host two approved fraternal benefit seminars in conjunction with the general agent or field agent.

Pancake breakfast

The KC’s partnered with the PCCW on Sunday, Oct. 2, serving a delicious pancake breakfast in St. Mary’s undercroft after all three Masses. The KC men did the cooking and the PCCW women did the serving. It was a free-will offering, and the generous patrons gave several hundred dollars to support the youth ministry of Queen of the Apostles Parish. Plans are to send students to the Catholic Marian Shrine at Lourdes, France, in the summer of 2023 as volunteers to help disabled people navigate the buildings, grounds and monuments at the place where the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to Bernadette Soubirous in 1858.

Fourth Degree

Tomah’s Fourth Degree Father Heindl Assembly 1902 met at the Greens Restaurant at the River Run Golf Course at Sparta on Oct. 17 for the monthly dinner and meeting. Monsignor Joseph Hirsch and his mother, Bernice, were our honored guests. Monsignor Hirsch gave an update on the Casa Hogar orphanage in Peru.

Casa Hogar is a home for youth in Peru with the mission of delivering high quality care in a family environment. There are 64 children and eight families who live at Casa Hogar ranging in age from five years to 17 years. The care is unique from the traditional orphanage model. Over the years, Casa Hogar has provided many children with a safe and caring environment where they gain the confidence to develop skills that empower and enable them for a more promising future.

Casa Hogar is a mission under the auspices of the Diocese of La Crosse. Tomah Assembly 1902 donated $500 to Casa Hogar.

Patriotic Rosary

The Patriotic Rosary has become an annual event at St. Mary’s Church (Queen of the Apostles Parish) in Tomah. The Patriotic Rosary is prayed for the consecration of our nation and is a powerful prayer for divine protection and mercy for our nation and its rebirth. The origins of the Patriotic Rosary date back to 1995 at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The Rosary speaks clearly that our nation must be healed through strong marriages, forming strong holy families, raising strong individuals which will heal and make a strong nation. Tom and Melanie Frei lead the Patriotic Rosary held on Oct. 26.

Blood drive

The KC Hall on East Juneau Street was the site of another Red Cross Blood Drive on Oct. 26. Several Knights donated, and Knights manned the registration table. Blood donation is one of many community activities supported by the KC’s. The goal of 36 pints was met. The KC’s host the Red Cross Blood Drive five times a year.

Chicken Q

Tomah KC Council 4125 held a Chicken Q on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the KC Hall. Patrons received a half chicken, baked potato, beans and dinner roll. Over 300 dinners were served to diners with both indoor dining and drive-by pick-up. The Knights thank all those who patronized this fund-raising venture. Money raised goes to many charitable organizations. Know that the Tomah Knights provide funds for many local charities, including food pantry, scholarships, fire and flood victims, police and fire departments, widows, and Knights in need. Aware that there are scams out there, the Knights are very careful when sending funds to charities outside of our Tomah area.

Family Promise

The Knights of Columbus Hall on East Juneau Street will host a family during the week of Nov. 6-13. A nationwide organization, Family Promise believes every family should be able to secure housing and a chance to build a better future. Family Promise brings communities together to help people regain their housing, their independence, and their dignity.

Packers raffle

This is the 14th year that Council 4125 is having the Packer Raffle. The game is Monday, Dec. 19 against the Los Angeles Rams, with two seats on the Packers 40-yard line. The Packers raffle chairman is Brother Knight Al Janeczko. Only 350 tickets are printed and sold at $10 apiece. Proceeds support the many charities of the Tomah Knights. Contact info: asjaneczko@yahoo.com or 608-377-4674 for tickets or information.

Clergy appreciation

The annual Fourth Degree Father Francis Heindl Assembly 1902 Clergy Appreciation Dinner will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Tomah KC Hall on East Juneau Street, with social at 2 p.m.and dinner at 3 p.m. Invitations were sent out to Bishop William Callahan and 27 area priests and deacons. This year’s honoree is Father Eugene Wolf. Please RSVP Fred LeSavage (fklesavage@charter.net) or 608-374-2617. All Knights and their families are welcome to attend. Admission is by free will offering.