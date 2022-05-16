THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

April 2022 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as they continued their mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism.

Knight and Family of the MonthThe Knight of the Month for May 2022 is Brother Alex Knoepker. Alex grew up in Warrens as a member of St. Andrew Parish and then Queen of the Apostles when St. Andrew merged with St. Mary Parish of Tomah. Music is a staple and passion of his life and is clearly one of his primary gifts. He played in the band throughout high school as well as served as accompanist at Sunday Masses. Alex attended UW-Eau Claire and continued to provide his musical talents for Queen of the Apostles Parish on the weekends. After graduation from college, he spent a year as band director in Grafton before being hired for the same position at his alma mater in Tomah starting in the fall of 2021. He continues to plan and provide liturgical music for Queen of the Apostles and assists with all aspects of the care of St. Andrew Church.

The Family of the Month for May 2022 is Tom and Mary Jean Wolf. Brother Tom is a very active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4125 and Queen of the Apostles Parish. He has served on the parish council, the Deanery Pastoral Council for the Diocese of La Crosse, the Fourth Diocese of La Crosse Synod and currently serves on the Rural Life Committee for the Diocese of La Crosse. Brother Tom was a charter member and past Grand Knight of the Wilton-Kendall Council 10158 as well as Family Life chair. He currently serves as the Faithful Navigator of the Fourth Degree Assembly 1902. Brother Tom is quick to volunteer to help with council events and leads the rosary most Sundays before 7:30 a.m. Mass. He also assists sexton Kevin Kuderer at the St. Mary’s Cemetery. Lady Mary Jean is a graduate of Tomah High School and worked as a CNA at the Tomah Care Center. She also served as a catechist and the Coordinator of Religious Education for St. John’s in Wilton for many years.

Tootsie Roll driveKC members conducted the annual Tootsie Roll Drive on April 29, April 30 and May 1, with volunteers at Walmart and Molter’s. District deputy David Dechant spearheads this important charity event. Money collected is given to Handishop Industries, Special Olympics, and the Lions Summer Camp at Rosholt, which provides camping experiences for youth afflicted with vision and hearing problems, autism, epilepsy, diabetes, and those with intellectual disabilities.

Bloodmobile at the KC HallScott Friell, Donor Recruitment Representative for the American Red Cross, thanks the Knights of Columbus for the continual use of the KC Hall. The Red Cross met its goal of 36 pints on April 21. Knights Mike Kelly, Tom Frei and Frank DiBenedetto helped register donors. Mike Kelly was a Power Red (double red cell) donor.

State charity raffleBrother Tom Baumgarten is in charge of the annual KC State Council charity raffle. All tickets and money have been turned in, and we await word if any local ticket holder will drive away in a 2022 Ford F150 XLT SuperCab or take $50,000 instead. Perhaps a Tomah area ticket-purchaser may tool down the road in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle or take the $25,000 second prize or may win one of the 98 cash awards of $500. Proceeds from this raffle allow the State KCs to pay out a half million dollars for charity work each year. Forty percent of the gross sales are returned to the local councils to help victims of accidents, illness and fires. The drawing takes place at the Knights of Columbus state conference on May 2, 2022, at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. You may not be a raffle winner, but be assured your dollars went to help others.

Family PromiseQueen of the Apostles Parish is one of several church groups that hosts Family Promise, a national nonprofit organization. The Queen of the Apostles Parish hosted a family for the week of Feb. 13-20. The family — father, mother and five children — were housed overnight at the KC Hall on Juneau Street. The parents were off to work during the day and the children attended school. The KC Hall in Tomah will host a family of eight for the week of May 15-22.

Spaghetti supper and bingoThe Knights of Columbus Hall on Juneau Street is a busy place on the first Saturday of the month. KC members start serving a generous portion of spaghetti with garlic bread at 5 p.m. The $6 dinner comes with coffee, milk, water or juice. Patrons enjoy playing Bingo starting at 7 p.m. Desserts are available to purchase at the mid-break. There is a 50-50 raffle. April attendance was 85, down a bit from March, due to nasty spring weather. The monthly spaghetti supper and bingo is an excellent fund raiser for Council 4125 and allows monies to go to numerous local charities.

Adopt-a-Highway cleanupTomah KC volunteers pick up trash twice a year along a stretch of Hwy. 12 west of Oakdale. Brother Knight Jim Weinzatl has managed this community service for many years. We’ll be out there on Hwy. 16 in the early evening of Thursday, May 19 and again in October.

