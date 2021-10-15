THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

September 2021 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight and Family of the Month

The Knight of the month for September 2021 is Wenzel Felber. Wenzel has been a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years and held many posts in the KCs including state deputy, the highest KC office in the state of Wisconsin. Wenzel has taken on a major role in the interior restoration of St. Michael’s Indian Creek Church and was a prime mover in the September 2020 chicken Q. When someone needs help, Wenzel is the first to volunteer.

The Family of the Month for September 2021 is Tom and Melanie Frei. Both Tom and Melanie are very much involved in Queen of the Apostles Parish life as members of the choir, leaders of the adult Bible study group, and instructors of religious education. They also provide a ministry at the Jackson Correctional Institution in Black River Falls. Melanie is president of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women.

Award night dinner

Each year Council 4125 holds a potluck dinner and awards night in early fall. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, awards were presented for a two-year period. Knight of the Year for 2019-2020 was John Timm. Knight of the Year for 2020-2021 was Wenzel Felber. The Jon and Bridget Burbach earned Family of the Year for 2019-2020. Dr. Paul and Trish Skofronick were named Family of the Year for 2020-2021.

The Family of the Month designates are sent to the La Crosse Diocese. The following Council 4125 families were named Diocesan Families of the Month: December 2019, Jon and Bridget Burbach; January 2020, Fred and Kathy Le Savage; Februray 2020, Al and Mary Laylan; June 2020, Jerry and Sue Bloom; October 2020, Dan and Jeanette Boehm; November 2020 Mike and Helen Kelly.

Receiving certificates and pins for 25 years of Knights of Columbus service were: Paul Zastoupil, Gregory Pagan, Joe Keichinger, Allen Sullivan, Terry Winchel, Robert Dechant and William Fleming. Two long-serving Knights earned recognition and pins for 50 years of service: Donald Thill and Norbert Siess.

Kathy Flatoff in Kenya

A Queen of the Apostles member, Kathy Flatoff, has recently returned from a three-year Maryknoll Lay Mission stint in Kenya. Kathy worked in a clinic among the poverty-stricken town of Bangla, near the city of Mombasa in southern Kenya on the coast of the Indian Ocean. On Tuesday, Sept. 14 Kathy gave a PowerPoint presentation at the KC Hall to the Monroe County Area Retired Educators Association group concerning her missionary work. The KC Hall, 202 E. Juneau St., is available for wedding receptions, anniversaries, retirement parties, club meeting and birthday parties.

Honor Guard

The Fourth Degree is the highest of four degrees in the Knights of Columbus. The Tomah Fr. Heindl Assembly 1902 has 140 members and provides an Honor Guard for confirmations, funerals, Bishop’s visit and various ceremonies. The Honor Guard served at the funeral Mass for Joseph Ennis on Sept. 18 at St. Patrick’s Church in Elroy.

St. Michael’s Church restoration

Numerous Knights of Columbus members volunteered to restore the interior of St. Michael’s Indian Creek Catholic Church, located a few miles south of Oakdale. A 2 p.m. Mass of Thanksgiving for the completion was celebrated by Father Robert Letona on Sunday, Sept. 19. The present St. Michael’s was a mission Church built in 1910 by immigrant German families.

Rural Life Day

Several Council 4125 Knights attended the 40th Annual Rural Life Day on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Most Reverend William Callahan, Bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse, celebrated the Mass in a 100-year-old barn on a farm near Osseo. It was barn to cathedral. In his homily, Bishop Callahan said, “We celebrate the farmers who are good stewards of the land.” The 2022 Rural Life Day will be held on a farm near Cashton.

Packers tickets raffle

Tomah Council 4125 is again running the popular Packer’s Ticket Raffle for two seats on the Packer 40-yard line. It’s the Packers vs Bears game at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, on Sunday, Dec. 12. Game time is 7:20 p.m. A limited number of raffle tickets were printed. Cost is $10 per ticket. Call Al Janeckzo 608-377-4674 or Larry Scheckel 608-372-3362 to get your winning ticket and see Aaron Rodgers and the Pack in action.

Spaghetti supper and bingo

Tomah Council 4125 is resuming the bingo and spaghetti supper starting on Saturday, Oct. 2. Brother Knight Doug Semrau chairs this event. The spaghetti supper starts at 5 p.m. and bingo is at 7 p.m. Cost is $6 for a generous spaghetti portion and served with garlic toast. Desserts are also available.

Join the KCs

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Knights of Columbus, which is dedicated to community service, contact Grand Knight Jon Burbach at 608-315-2099.

