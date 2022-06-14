 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Longest Day event for Alzheimer's awareness June 21 in Sparta

The Dementia Friendly Coalition of Monroe County and the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Monroe County have partnered with local businesses to present an event for "The Longest Day."

The Longest Day is an event sponsored by The Alzheimer's Association nationwide, the local event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mueller Square in Sparta.

The outdoor venue will host multiple booths with local resources to provide information and education for people living with dementia and their care partners as well as self-care techniques. There will be music and food on site.

The event takes place on the day with the most light, the summer solstice. The goal is to encourage people to fight Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Medical professionals are learning more about dementia through research and education but have yet to find a cure.

For more information, contact ADRC of Monroe County at 608-269-8690.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

