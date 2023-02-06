The Monroe County Nutrition Coalition was developed in late 2016 after Monroe County’s Community Health Improvement Plan identified nutrition as one of the priority health needs in the county.

The Monroe County Nutrition Coalition’s vision is “a healthier Monroe County, one bite at a time,” and the mission is “to build a healthy community through a comprehensive initiative to promote good nutrition and access to healthy foods.”

Several organizations are represented including Monroe County Health Department, Monroe County WIC/Fit Families, Monroe County ADRC, UW-Extension, Sparta and Tomah Area School Districts, Mayo Clinic Health System, Tomah Health, Sparta Chamber of Commerce, Sparta Kiwanis, Ecumenical Food Pantry, Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry, Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin, CouleeCap, Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin and Community Hunger Solutions.

The Monroe County Nutrition Coalition educates the residents of Monroe County from school-age children to the senior population on nutrition, healthy eating habits, and physical activity. In September 2021, during National Fruits and Vegetables month, the coalition sponsored a “Bridging the Gap between Fruits and Vegetables” activity that highlighted the bridges in the Sparta area while simultaneously promoting healthy eating and physical activity.

Each month, the Monroe County Nutrition Coalition promotes Wisconsin Harvest of the Month by featuring two seasonal fruits and/or vegetables, which encourages families to taste, explore, and learn about the importance of eating fruits and vegetables. Coalition members also participate in community events such as the Sparta Bike Expo, Monroe County Dairy Breakfast, Sparta Fall Fest, National Night Out, and the ADRC of Monroe County Fall open house. You may have enjoyed a healthy smoothie made by pedaling a bicycle.

The Monroe County Nutrition Coalition continues to strive to meet its mission, and it invites individuals and other county organizations who would like to be involved in making “a healthier Monroe County, one bite at a time” to consider joining the team. The Nutrition Coalition holds meetings virtually on the second Tuesday of every month from 1-2 p.m.

For more information or to join the coalition, contact Laura Reutlinger at Laura.Reutlinger@co.monroe.wi.us, or call the Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666 or April Anderson, Monroe County Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWise coordinator, UW-Madison Division of Extension, 608-269-8722, april.anderson@wisc.edu.