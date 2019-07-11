The grand opening of The Studio will take place Sunday, July 14 from 3-5 p.m. at Justin Trails Resort, 7452 Kathryn Ave., Sparta
The Studio, located in the lower level of The Elegant Barn, is a venue for smaller events up to 75 guests such as bridal showers, anniversaries, birthdays, business meetings, celebrations of life, yoga retreats and motorcoach lunch or dinner stops.
To celebrate, the band Shock Pocket will welcome visitors for an afternoon of 90s classic rock and country music.
An authentic Cherokee meal to be prepared on a griddle will include succotash made from beans, corn and bacon, fry bread, maple cakes which are similar to pancakes served with apple butter and a pioneer dessert of peach cobbler made in a Dutch oven.
“We are excited to play at Justin Trails Resort, it’s gorgeous! Bring blankets or lawn chairs as we plan to be outside. If not, we will be inside the Elegant Barn. I am really stoked for the Cherokee meal. The last time I hung out with Wayne and Bonita Sanders was at their place for dinner.” Said Joel Tock.
The dinner is $6 per plate. Beer and wine will be for sale. Visitors are asked to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
For more information, call 608-397-9708.
