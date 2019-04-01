Members of the Tomah High School wind ensemble and concert band will never forget their musical voyage to Boston.
It was a “once-in-a-lifetime” trip, said THS band director Charlie O’Brien.
“The trip was absolutely incredible,” he said. “The kids were immersed not only in musical experiences but just general educational experience that they’ll take with them for the rest of their lives. We were able to tour the Freedom Trail and Harvard and the U.S.S. Constitution, things that they learn about in their history classes that they’re able to see first-hand.”
Clara Krause said she learned a lot from the trip.
“We got to see so many cool, historical places, got to have band clinics with amazing professors and music people,” she said. “Then we got to end the trip by world premiering a song, and at the end of the song, all I could do was stand up and cry because (of the feeling) that we’ve worked on this for so long now and we finally performed it ... It’s awesome.”
Jacob Erickson agreed.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s very interesting, all the stuff that we did. We did a lot of outdoorsy stuff, we did a lot of indoorsy stuff. Mr. O’Brien really rounded it all up, and it was a lot of cool stuff that we saw.”
Mitchell Erickson, Jacob Erickson’s brother, said it was an amazing trip because of the variety of activities they got to do.
“We really had no downtime; we were just always getting stuff done and doing fun stuff,” Mitchell Erickson said.
Jacob Erickson said one of the memorable activities was following the Freedom Trail.
“It showed us the beginning of our nation,” he said. “It was really neat seeing it because around here we don’t have that kind of history like they did in Boston, and it’s really neat seeing that, seeing how our nation grew up.”
The band also visited the Harvard University campus in Cambridge. Mitchell Erickson said it was one of his favorite places they stopped. He appreciated the architecture.
“There’s a lot of history, and it was really cool,” he said. “Seeing the architecture, it was like you’re in Harry Potter.”
Krause said visiting Harvard was fun because of the university’s history.
“They pointed out the window of the room where Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook and the hall where JFK stayed,” she said. “Just to know you walked on the ground that so many famous people walked on, it was just crazy.”
While she enjoyed Harvard, the band’s stop in New York at the 9-11 memorial was something that will always stick with her.
“As soon as you walked in you got goosebumps and chills,” she said.
The most memorable moment of the trip for Krause was the night the band spent on a private yacht.
“Just dancing and knowing that this is probably one of the last big things we’re all going to do before we graduate together,” she said. “It was just really nice to spend with everyone.”
In addition to the places they got to visit and activities they got to do, the band performed at the University of Massachusetts and heard the world premiere of the song Spark.
The University of Massachusetts is O’Brien’s alma mater, where he studied to earn his master’s degree. It was a memorable time for him; he got to show the students where he went to school and collaborated with his former professor, Dr. Timothy Anderson, and his former roommate, Justin Falvo, who is a band director in Sutton, Massachusetts.
“To collaborate with my old professor, who was one of the reasons I went to that school, and to meet up with my old roommate and hear his band play and for our bands to collaborate with each other was extremely valuable,” he said. “The students really enjoyed the combined performance that we did with the Sutton High School band and the Tomah High School wind ensemble and concert band.”
O’Brien said students benefit from taking their music on the road.
“One of the greatest reasons why (the band) exists is so that we can use music as our vehicle to travel and to experience different parts of the country that students may not otherwise get the chance to experience,” he said. “Many of them will never go to Boston or New York ever again ... I feel very proud to be their director and the person that was able to make that possible for them.”
