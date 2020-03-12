Theresa Burns-Gilbert: Monroe County voters should endorse Fair Maps

I would like to share some information with your readers on an advisory referendum they will face on the April 7 ballot. So many times a referendum sneaks up on people as a surprise in the voting booth. The question is: “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for preparing legislative and congressional redistricting plans?”

Why is this question coming before us now? As per federal law the 2020 census will be conducted this year. After information is gathered in the census, each state is required to draw maps to reflect any change in population and form districts so citizens can vote to select people to represent them and their local interests. It is imperative that those maps be drawn to reflect our local needs. The Wisconsin constitution does not say how the maps must actually be drawn.

Both political parties have decided how the maps are drawn in the past. This has led to gerrymandering: a bipartisan problem that requires a nonpartisan solution. Over the past 20 years manipulating geographic boundaries has grown more common and sophisticated through computer manipulation. The majority party is able to create partisan or incumbent-protected districts. It makes sure their party wins more seats.

