'They're Playing our Song' brings music to ACT stage in Tomah

Kaye described her character's personality as "a little scattered" in contrast to Vernon's meticulous organization.

"I think together, we make a slightly less scattered and organized person," she said.

Kaye added that Sonia "lets it all out there and says what she feels," while Vernon is more reserved.

Viken said the two characters depend on each other.

"They complement each other in the most basic sense in the fact that he writes the music and she writes the lyrics," Viken said. "Without one, the other doesn't sound great. We complete each other."

The Greek chorus amplifies the characters and acts as their consciences and alter-egos.

"We back up the main message but with a little more pizzaz," Corine Turk said.

Another Greek chorus member, Bailey Jo Blado, said the musical numbers reveal the most about the characters.

"We only come out during the singing part − that's when you really see into (Sonia's) mind," Blado said. "We are a visual representation of her combating her own thoughts and feelings about Vernon and (ex-boyfriend) Leon."