'They're Playing our Song' brings music to ACT stage in Tomah

Jerry Fushianes has never forgotten the first time he saw They're Playing Our Song at the Fisher Theater in Detroit.
"It just blew me away," he said. "This show coming to life has been a dream of mine since I was a teenager."
Fushianes will watch his dream come true starting Feb. 13, when the Neil Simon comedy/musical opens at Area Community Theatre in Tomah. He is co-producing the show with long-time ACT director Rocky Shutter.
ACT has staged multiple Neil Simon productions, but They're Playing Our Song adds a rare element to Simon's repetoire: music. There are 12 songs in the play, and only two characters − Vernon (Dakota Viken) and Sonia (Melissa Kaye) − have speaking parts. The only other characters on stage are members of a Greek chorus that acts as Vernon's and Sonia's inner voices.
With just two characters with speaking parts, the plot is all about the budding romance between Vernon and Sonia, which Simon loosely based on musicians Marvin Hamlisch and Carol Bayer Sager. Hamlisch and Sager wrote the music for the play.
Fushianes said he found inspiration in the relationship of the two characters.
"It was to me always the perfect relationship − how they were relaxed and how they enjoyed each other's company and how they perfectly complemented each other's personalities," he said. "They draw it all out as the show develops."
Kaye described her character's personality as "a little scattered" in contrast to Vernon's meticulous organization.
"I think together, we make a slightly less scattered and organized person," she said.
Kaye added that Sonia "lets it all out there and says what she feels," while Vernon is more reserved.
Viken said the two characters depend on each other.
"They complement each other in the most basic sense in the fact that he writes the music and she writes the lyrics," Viken said. "Without one, the other doesn't sound great. We complete each other."
The Greek chorus amplifies the characters and acts as their consciences and alter-egos.
"We back up the main message but with a little more pizzaz," Corine Turk said.
Another Greek chorus member, Bailey Jo Blado, said the musical numbers reveal the most about the characters.
"We only come out during the singing part − that's when you really see into (Sonia's) mind," Blado said. "We are a visual representation of her combating her own thoughts and feelings about Vernon and (ex-boyfriend) Leon."
Shutter has directed several Neil Simon plays for ACT, the most recent being Barefoot in the Park. Even though most of Simon's plays are set in New York, he said Simon has an understanding of human nature that audiences everywhere can appreciate.
"He does so well with human relationships," Shutter said. "He can have everybody laughing at one moment and reaching for their Kleenex the next. It's a fine line between drama and comedy."