Tomah Area Community Theatre will hold a third audition for next year’s production of ‘The Tin Woman.” It will be held Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the the theater’s newly remodeled Cabaret Room at 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah.
There are parts for four women and two men. One of each gender will be about 60 years old, and the others will range from their late 20s to mid 30s.
The play is directed by Christine Jacobson and Bridget Owens.
Performance dates for The Tin Woman are Feb. 14-17 and Feb. 21-24. All evening performances start at 7 p.m., and Sunday afternoon matinees start at 1 p.m.
For more information, call the ACT box office at 608-374-7469.
