More than 120 party members gathered in La Crosse for the 3rd District Republican Party caucus on Saturday. This annual event is an opportunity for leaders and activists to gather and receive reports, hear elected officials and party leaders, debate resolutions and celebrate achievements.
Two members of the Republican Party of Monroe County contingent received personal recognition for their many contributions.
Matthew Hoffland of Sparta received the “Outstanding Volunteer Campaign Worker,” which recognizes someone who “goes above and beyond the call of duty” in helping to elect Republican candidates.
Dave Steinert of Tomah received the Tommy G. Thompson Leadership Award for long-term leadership in the county Republican Party.
State Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green received the “Best Legislator Award.” Marklein represents two towns and the village of Kendall in the far southeast corner of Monroe County.
“We have an outstanding, committed team that works extremely hard to ensure concerned citizens with conservative values are elected to represent us.” said Doug Rogalla of Kendall, chairman of the Republican Party of Monroe County.
Other Monroe County delegates attending included state Rep. Nancy VanderMeer of rural Tomah, John Christy of rural Cataract and Todd Fanta of Sparta.
Nearly a dozen state legislators, including Sen. Patrick Testin, Rep. Tony Kurtz, Rep. Loren Oldenburg and Rep. Nancy VanderMeer, participated in a panel discussion sharing what was happening in Madison.
This year’s keynote speakers included U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and former Gov. Scott Walker, who both discussed efforts to elect Judge Brian Hagedorn to the Wisconsin Supreme Court and maintaining substantial Republican majorities in the state senate and assembly in the 2018 fall election.
