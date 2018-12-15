The Distribution Committee of the Thomas B. Earle Charitable Foundation Trust has announced its award to non-profit groups for 2018.
The committee awarded a total of $70,854 in grants to the following:
Acres of Hope Ministry, Inc. (Sparrows Nest at the Abbey), $3,959.92 to set up work stations and televsion equipment to support Monroe County Family Promise and other facility users.
Area Community Theatre, $2,500 to purchase new lavaliers and devices for the hearing impaired.
Boys & Girls Club, $12,500 to replace the roof of the Milwaukee Street Club building.
City of Tomah/Tomah Area Ambulance Service, $600 to purchase educational materials to educate kids in health safety.
City of Tomah/Tomah Public Library, $1,100 to purchase 10 chairs for story time and movie program.
Faith in Action, $2,500 to cover expenses of yard maintenance, garbage takeout, moving assistance, and home modification program for disabled and elderly persons in need of their home being repaired or modified due to their disability or age.
Families First of Monroe County, Inc., $5,500 for office expenses/operations in providing emergency assistance/crisis intervention in Tomah and surrounding Monroe County residents.
Handishop Industries, Inc., $8,679.71 to upgrade staff work station for production area to include purchasing new packing table, shelf with built-in surge protector and locking casters, workshop cabinet and locking casters and to purchase a Skyjack Electric Scissor Lift.
Goodwill Industries/Tomah Area School District, $12,500 to continue to fund the L.I.F.E. Program/transition students with cognitive, physical and/or emotional disabilities into a daily living environment.
Lighthouse Assembly of God, $1,000 to purchase winter apparel for Coats for Kids Project 2018.
Monroe County Association for Home & Community Education, $960 to purchase books to read and give to Tomah Head Start children.
Monroe County Sheltercare, Inc,/Brighter Tomorrows, $3,250 to provide direct services and financial assistance to victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault in the Tomah area. Additional funds will be used to support the 24-hour crisis hotline and translation services.
North American Squirrel Association, $5,000 to build a handicap playground at Butts Park.
The Parenting Place, Inc., $1,000 to fund weekly parent/child development programs.
Tomah Area Historical Society, Inc. & Museum, $600 to purchase desktop computer and program.
Tomah Area School District, $1,204.37 to purchase fine motor and gross motor educational tools for 4K classroom at Lemonweir Elementary.
Tomah Concert Association, $1,500 for the rental of THS auditorium, piano tuning, lights/sound costs, office supplies and toward the entertainers for the four concerts during the 2018-19 season.
Tomah Rotary Foundation, $5,000 to build a Music Park with unique instruments at Butts or Winnebago Park.
Tomah School of Childhood, $1,500 to purchase classroom supplies.
