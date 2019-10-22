The Distribution Committee of the Thomas B. Earle Charitable Foundation Trust awarded a total of $73,116 in grants to the following organizations:
Acres of Hope Ministry, Inc. (Sparrows Nest at the Abbey), $2,367 to purchase a refrigerator and stove.
Area Community Theatre, $2,250, to purchase and install a loop system in the theater for the hearing-impaired.
Boys & Girls Club, $7,500, to install security cameras within the main club and teen center.
City of Tomah/Tomah Area Ambulance Service, $800, to purchase educational materials to educate kids about safety and emergency medical services.
City of Tomah Fire Department, $1,000, to purchase Sparky Fire Dog robot used for teaching fire and life safety to children.
City of Tomah/Kupper Ratsch Senior Center, $1,323, to promote the Art and Interactions across the generations.
City of Tomah/Tomah Public Library, $1,248, to purchase comprehensive DVDs that explain the importance of identifying and treating the impact of trauma and neglect on children.
Faith in Action, $2,500 to cover expenses of yard maintenance, garbage takeout, moving assistance and home modification program for disabled and elderly persons in need of their home being repaired or modified due to their disability or age.
Families First of Monroe County, Inc., $2,500, for office supplies and equipment to comply with new standards within the Coulee Consortium to begin serving individuals in more remote locations.
Family Promise of Monroe County, Inc., $3,425, toward the purchase of a van needed to transport families back and forth between host locations and the day center.
Handishop Industries, Inc., $4,080 to repair and patch drywall and repaint rooms at the day center in Sparta.
Goodwill Industries/Tomah Area School District, $10,000, to continue to fund the L.I.F.E. program/transition students with cognitive, physical or emotional disabilities into a daily living environment.
Lighthouse Assembly of God, $1,500, to purchase winter apparel for Coats for Kids Project 2019.
Monroe County Agricultural Society, $500, for educational banners, educational reading materials, rental of educational kiosks for the fair, purchase trophies and supplies for the special needs livestock show and to purchase bleacher units and fix existing bleachers.
Brighter Tomorrows, $4,250, to provide direct services and financial assistance to victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault in the Tomah area. Additional funds will be used to support the 24-hour crisis hotline and translation services.
Neighbor for Neighbor, Inc., $4,000, replace platform on lift used to unload trucks, re-stripe parking lot, install two internal roll-up doors and install 40 bumper stops.
North American Squirrel Association, $4,000, to build a handicap playground at Butts Park.
The Parenting Place, Inc., $1,000, to fund weekly parent/child development programs.
St. Paul Lutheran School, $2,500, to construct cubbies for 3K and 4K students.
Tomah Area Historical Society, Inc. & Museum, $4,650, to install a handicap accessible restroom.
Tomah Area School District, $6,623, to purchase and install a set of swings on the playground at Tomah Middle School, purchase social-emotional materials for 4K classroom at Lemonweir Elementary School, and purchase Reflex Math game at Miller Elementary School.
Tomah Concert Association, $2,500, for the rental of THS auditorium, piano tuning, lights/sound costs, office supplies and toward the entertainers for four concerts during the 2019-20 season.
Tomah School of Childhood, $1,500, to purchase classroom supplies.
Western Technical College, $1,100, for scholarships for students from Tomah to pursue certifications or degrees from Western.
