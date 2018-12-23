There will be a contested election to fill two Tomah School Board up for grabs next spring.
Incumbents Gary Grovesteen and Pam Buchda have both filed declarations of candidacies, along with challenger Wayne Kling.
Kling is a member of the Tomah City Council and has run for school board before.
School board members serve three-year terms.
In the Tomah City Council race, three seats will are being contested so far.
Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 are up for election. All incumbent council members − Mary Ann Komiskey (District 1), Jeff Cram (District 3), Travis Scholze (District 5) and Kling (District 7) − have filed to run
Adam Gigous is challenging Komiskey is District 1, Donna Evans is challenging Kling in District 7, and Susan Holme is challenging Remy Gomez in District 8. Holme has returned her nomination papers.
Kling and Komiskey have returned their nomination papers.
The District 8 seat is also up for election since Gomez was appointed to the position Nov. 14 following former council member Larry Siekert’s resignation in September. Voters will fill the remainder of the two-year term, which expires in 2020.
Candidates have until Jan. 2, 2019, to file nomination papers.
The general election is April 2, 2019. Primaries, if necessary, will be held Feb. 19, 2019.
