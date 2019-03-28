Three candidates who are familiar faces to local voters are vying for the two seats up for election Tuesday on the Tomah School Board.
Incumbents Pam Buchda and Gary Grovesteen are being challenged by Wayne Kling. The top two vote-getters in the at-large election will serve three-year terms.
Buchda is the senior and disabled coordinator for the city of Tomah. Her service on the board dates back to 2006, when she was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Dennis Workman. She was re-elected in 2007 and 2010 and lost re-election in 2013. She was reappointed to the board later in 2013, lost a bid to retain the seat in 2015 but returned to the board by winning a three-year term in 2016. She has also served on the Tomah City Council.
Buchda said her job allows her to hear feedback from local citizens.
“I eat in the (Senior Center) lunch room, and they know I’m on the school board − they ask about school board stuff,” she said. “They’re very interested in what’s happening in the community and their schools.”
Grovesteen is seeking his 13th full term on the board. He has served on the board since 1981. As a member of the board’s Facilities Committee, Grovesteen supported the renovation of Tomah Middle School and the addition to the Tomah High School that created space for the ninth-grade move. He also supported renovations to Wyeville and Warrens elementary schools and construction of a new elementary school in Camp Douglas.
Grovesteen is a retired National Guard member who retired after 44 years at the rank of E7, Sgt. First Class. He has also volunteered many years for Tomah youth sports programs.
“I’ve been around this city for a lifetime,” he said. “I love this city and the people I’ve worked with on the school board − a great group of people.”
Kling serves on the Tomah City Council and has made multiple runs for school board. He served 30 years in the U.S. Army and retired with the rank of sergeant. He is vice-president of the Tomah Area Historical Society and Museum and historian for Area Community Theatre. Except for his military service, Kling has lived in Tomah all his life.
“We’re a well-established family in the area,” he said. “People in the community know me.”
Issues addressed by the candidates include:
Referendum
All three candidates support the April 2 referendum that allows the district to continue to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $1.5 million for each of the next four years.
Kling said the revenue is needed due to uncertainty over state support for public schools.
“We don’t know whether the new governor will give additional support for education,” Kling said.
He said the referendum will allow the district to fund priorities such as establishing a Junior ROTC program at Tomah High School.
Buchda said the district is already fiscally conservative. She is concerned about the kind of cuts that would be made if the referendum fails, especially to technology.
“We’re very careful on spending, but to stay current and go forward, we need resources for that,” she said.
Grovesteen said the district has done a good job of gauging voter opinion and cultivating support for the refrendum. He noted that the 2016 referendum passed by a nearly two-to-one margin.
“When we did this the last time around, the public really responded,” Grovesteen said.
Property taxes
Grovesteen said the Tomah district has one of the lowest mill rates in the state but is still able to fund projects such as upgrades to Senz Field, D.C. Dade Softball Complex and renovations at elementary schools.
“The income taken from the public is one of the lowest in the state,” he said.
Kling said passing the referendum would have a minimal impact on property taxes.
“It’s only two dollars a year on your taxes,” Kling said.
Buchda said she understands concerns about property tax rates.
“I pay taxes like everyone else ... and I don’t want them to skyrocket,” she said.
School safety
Buchda said it’s a “delicate balance” to employ school safety measures while maintaining an open and welcoming atmosphere. She said the district has done a good job with its school safety plan and needs to continue to address issues such as bullying.
Grovesteen said monitoring who enters the school buildings has been a major step in the right direction.
“If you go down to the high school, you can’t just walk in anymore,” he said.
Kling said school safety must be a top district priority. He suggested installing metal detectors at school entrances and said school officials need to be more aware of the “drug problem” among teenagers.
“Today we’re living in a dangerous society,” he said. “We’ve got to take whatever precautions necessary to keep our kids safe.”
Junior ROTC
Kling has made the program a centerpiece of his campaign and is encouraged by the school board’s decision to pursue the program, even though it could take up to five years to implement. He said his daughter enrolled in JROTC in another school district and learned “direction, discipline, teamwork and a positive approach to working with peers.”
Buchda said JROTC fits with the school board’s philosophy of “getting as many kids in as many different programs as possible.”
Grovesteen said JROTC is a good fit in a community with two military bases nearby.
“If we can work it out, I’m all for it,” he said.
Montessori school
Grovesteen said the charter school is expanding and needs more space than is available at the facility on Hwy. CA.
“We’ll come up with something to make sure we have a place for these people to go,” he said.
Kling said he needs to study the issue more before offering a solution to the school’s space needs.
Buchda said she’s unsure how to solve the school’s space needs but is a supporter of the Montessori concept.
“I’m not sure where they’re going to wind up, but I’m one of the people who wants the school to grow,” she said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
