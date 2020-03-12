Three finalists for Tomah superintendent to appear before public March 18

The three finalists for the superintendent opening in the Tomah Area School District will participate in an open community/staff forum as part of their final interview process.

The forum is Wednesday, March 18 at the Tomah High School Auditorium. Parents, community members and district employees are invited to participate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a short introduction of the finalists, those attending will be able to ask questions of the candidates and also to leave written comments pertaining to each candidate for the board of education members.

Each finalist will be allotted one hour according to the following schedule:

6 p.m.—Kehl Arnson, superintendent of the Viroqua School District.

7 p.m.—Michelle Clark, principal at LaGrange Elementary School in Tomah

8 p.m.—Charles ‘Mike’ Hanson II, former superintendent at Joliet Township High School District 204, Joliet, Illinois.

The new superintendent will replace Cindy Zahrte, who will retire after nearly four decades as a teacher and administrator in the district, effective June 30. She has been superintendent since 2010.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.