Three injured in crash near Rockland

Three people were injured after a single-vehicle crash near Rockland Dec. 28.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 2014 Ford Taurus operated by Devon Burton, 21, of Sparta was eastbound on Iberia Avenue near the Monroe/LaCrosse County line when he failed to negotiate a 90-degree curve in the road. Burton’s car left the roadway and struck an embankment and some small trees on the east side of the road.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emergency medical service personnel were dispatched to the scene for Burton and his three passengers − Matthew Hoffman, 22, Radlee Pfaff, 21, and Brage Pfaff, 19, all of Sparta.

Burton, Hoffman and Brage Pfaff were all transported from the scene by the Sparta Area Ambulance Service to Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse. None of the injuries were life-threatening

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Bangor-Burns Fire Department and First Responders and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.