Three more COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

Monroe County's spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday.
The Monroe County Health Department reported three more cases, bringing the total to 26. Eight of those cases have been identified in the past three days.
The latest cases:
- Male in his 30s with mild symptoms.
- Male in his 30s with moderate symptoms.
- Female in her 80s, investigation underway.
The county reports eight active cases with one death and 17 recoveries. There have been 2,916 negative test results.
