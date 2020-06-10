You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three more COVID-19 cases in Monroe County
0 comments

Three more COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

{{featured_button_text}}

Monroe County's spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday.

The Monroe County Health Department reported three more cases, bringing the total to 26. Eight of those cases have been identified in the past three days.

The latest cases:

  • Male in his 30s with mild symptoms.
  • Male in his 30s with moderate symptoms.
  • Female in her 80s, investigation underway.

The county reports eight active cases with one death and 17 recoveries. There have been 2,916 negative test results.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News