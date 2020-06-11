You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three more COVID-19 cases in Monroe County
0 comments

Three more COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

{{featured_button_text}}

Monroe County's COVID-19 count reached 29 after three more cases were confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The Monroe County Health Department has identified 11 new cases since Monday.

"We are at high risk in Monroe County," the department stated in a Thursday press release.

The three confirmed Thursday cases:

  • Male in his 20s with mild symptoms.
  • Female in her 50s with moderate symptoms.
  • Female in her 50s with mild symptoms.

The health department said two of the cases were the result of community spread.

Through Thursday, the county reported 11 active cases (none hospitalized), one death and 17 recoveries. There have been 2,951 negative tests.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News