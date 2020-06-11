Three more COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

Monroe County's COVID-19 count reached 29 after three more cases were confirmed Thursday afternoon.
The Monroe County Health Department has identified 11 new cases since Monday.
"We are at high risk in Monroe County," the department stated in a Thursday press release.
The three confirmed Thursday cases:
- Male in his 20s with mild symptoms.
- Female in her 50s with moderate symptoms.
- Female in her 50s with mild symptoms.
The health department said two of the cases were the result of community spread.
Through Thursday, the county reported 11 active cases (none hospitalized), one death and 17 recoveries. There have been 2,951 negative tests.
