Three men were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug possession and other charges after a May 10 traffic stop in Tomah.
Alexander C. Gonzales, 33, no permanent address; Cory R. Birch, 32, Norwalk; and Aaron Wayne Edward Withers, 30, Mauston, were referred for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police ran a check of a westbound vehicle on Hwy. 12-16 driven by Withers near the village of Oakdale. Dispatch confirmed the owner had an active arrest warrant from Juneau County, and police followed the vehicle to the corner of East Clifton Street and Sime Avenue in the city of Tomah, where a traffic stop was conducted. Police could immediately detect the odor of marijuana in the vehicle.
The report says all three denied being the vehicle’s owner and none of them produced identification. They asked what the warrant was for, and after the officer said it was for child support, the occupants asked if the delinquency could be paid so they could be released. Gonzales then admitted he was the vehicle’s owner. Withers and Birch allegedly gave police false identities.
Police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the interior and found:
- Two small containers with crystallized residue that contained methamphetamine.
- A plastic smoking device that tested positive for marijuana.
- A homemade smoking device and straw with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.
- A Hi Point CF38 .380 ACP caliber handgun with a round in the chamber.
- Three Trazadone tablets.
- A bag containing a large amount of used batteries that police suspected were going to be used to manufacture methamphetamine.
A search of Birch’s person allegedly found a plastic bag with a small amount of methamphetamine. Birch told police that shortly before the car pulled over, Gonzales passed the bag to Birch and told him to stash it. Birch said he believed it was marijuana.
During booking, a plastic bag reportedly fell from Gonzales’ clothes. The bag contained white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Gonzales was also referred for possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug, bail jumping and delivering articles to inmates.
Birch and Withers were also referred for obstructing an officer, identity theft to avoid penalty and bail jumping.
