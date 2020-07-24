Three referred to Monroe County DA for weapons incident

Three people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a July 14 incident in Tomah during which weapons were allegedly pulled.
Dalton Donald Hintz, 26, Tomah, was referred for recklessly endangering safety, recklessly endangering safety by use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct.
Robbin Shane Alderman, 40, Tomah, was referred for recklessly endangering safety, recklessly endangering safety by use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.
Melissa Kaye Frost, 40, was referred for recklessly endangering safety, recklessly endangering safety by use of a weapon, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
The Tomah Police Department was called shortly before 12:30 a.m. by a man who told police that Frost sent him a text message asking to meet with him. When Frost arrived, the man said Hintz jumped out of her car holding a pistol and pointed the weapon at him. He said Alderman also exited the vehicle holding a knife in a threatening manner.
The man told police he fled the scene and wasn’t pursued. He said he was being threatened because Frost believed he had called her a snitch.
Frost and Alderman were detained by Tomah police a short time later at Frost’s residence. Frost denied there were any weapons involved and that they drove away after the man got scared. She said Hintz was let out of the car near a trailer park on Noth Avenue.
Alderman acknowledged chasing the man because they wanted to talk to him and tell him “he was putting people in danger.” He denied brandishing a knife but told police he saw Hintz carrying a handgun. Alderman said no shots were fired.
Police located Hintz two days later and placed him under arrest. The report says “an interview was attempted” with Hintz in the Monroe County Jail.
