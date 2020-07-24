Three referred to Monroe County DA for weapons incident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a July 14 incident in Tomah during which weapons were allegedly pulled.

Dalton Donald Hintz, 26, Tomah, was referred for recklessly endangering safety, recklessly endangering safety by use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

Robbin Shane Alderman, 40, Tomah, was referred for recklessly endangering safety, recklessly endangering safety by use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

Melissa Kaye Frost, 40, was referred for recklessly endangering safety, recklessly endangering safety by use of a weapon, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

The Tomah Police Department was called shortly before 12:30 a.m. by a man who told police that Frost sent him a text message asking to meet with him. When Frost arrived, the man said Hintz jumped out of her car holding a pistol and pointed the weapon at him. He said Alderman also exited the vehicle holding a knife in a threatening manner.

The man told police he fled the scene and wasn’t pursued. He said he was being threatened because Frost believed he had called her a snitch.