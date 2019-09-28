Tomah High School's Limited Edition Show Choir got to show off the ensemble's voices and dance moves during the Warrens Cranberry Festival Friday and Saturday.
Show choir co-director Kate Buehner said the group has performed at the Warrens Cranberry Festival for three decades, and she has been around for 10 of those years.
"We do it to be part of the community, to help bring some entertainment as (people) are walking through, and it's a chance for all these kids to perform and be a part of Cranfest," she said.
Performing at Cranfest also gives the show choir a chance to perform their new songs in front of a crowd and their parents for the first time, Buehner said.
"It's super fun, and this is the first time the parents all get to hear the kids and see how much work they've put in since summer," she said. "Also we get to see the alumni. They come back and their energy is fantastic."
The group, composed of 65 members including the crew, performed more than a dozen shows during the festival's first two days. Each show is composed of six songs and lasts about 20 minutes.
Show choir member and THS senior Cameron Butler said it's incredible to perform at the cranberry festival.
"It's crazy. There so many people − it's otherworldly compared to the stuff we do throughout the entire season," he said. "We actually get to see the faces of our audience instead of lights blinding us."
Fellow show choir member and senior AnnaMarie Ott said performing at Cranfest is fun because it prepares them for the competition season.
"It gives us a practice round before we go and leave for competitions, and it also gives the parents and the community a chance to see us," she said.
Show choir member and THS freshman Nevaeh Martin said performing at Cranfest is fun.
"I think it's a good opportunity. It really does help with our nerves, and I guess it's just fun," she said. "It's nice to say, 'Oh yeah, we perform at Cranfest every year.' It's kind of like our thing, I guess."
Stacy Gebczyk, mother of show choir member Brayden Gebczyk, said she loves watching the group perform at Cranfest every year.
"The kids are absolutely amazing. Every year they come out here and fight through the weather, no matter what it is," she said. "They just have fun."
Brayden Gebczyk said he enjoys the rush performing at Cranfest gives him.
"I think it was a lot of adrenaline up there when the stage collapses," he said. "It's fun to express yourself here when there's so many people here from different places."
Buehner said it's a privilege and honor to perform at the festival every year.
"It's awesome; it's a great experience and a great way to just help the community and be part of it," she said.
The festival continues with a 93-unit parade starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.
