Music flowed and people crowded the 800 block of Superior Avenue in Tomah every Thursday night for six weeks.
They were part of the concert series Downtown Thursday Nights, which began on July 4 and ended Aug. 15.
Each week a new band played music while organizations and vendors sold food and drinks. There was also face painting, a bounce house and other activities.
Tina Thompson, executive director of the Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitor's Bureau, which organized and hosted the event, said the concerts series "far exceeded" expectations.
"We were hoping to average about 600 people a night, and our last evening we had about 2,500 people," she said. "It was beyond what we predicted, bigger than we could have imagined, and the feedback we're getting from the public is just fantastic. People are excited for it − to do it again next year."
Thompson said people told herthey appreciate how the event brought people together — it reunited some people with friends they hadn't seen in a long time, including old classmates, and it allowed people to bring their children to a free event to enjoy music.
"Some people were just having fun with the fact that they were dancing in the street in front of the police station," she said. "It's a little bit of fun and a bit of irony."
The quality of the music was also a high point of feedback, Thompson said.
"Honestly they've blown us out of the water with their talent and the caliber of their music," she said. "We didn't know what we were getting into, because if you're not in the band business, you don't know what questions to ask, but we're very happy with the quality of the bands and the feedback from the community has been overwhelmingly supportive as well."
The aim of the concert series was to improve foot traffic into the downtown and to be an economic driver for the community, Thompson said.
"We’ve done so much planning on the city level to get new street lamps and to do a master plan and facade improvement plan,” she said. “I think now it’s our responsibility to get bodies in downtown and traffic into downtown, and by traffic, I mean foot traffic and spending. Our primary goal is to use this concert series as an economic driver and increase spending in the downtown in particular.”
Tomah mayor Mike Murray said the event carried a big question mark as to how it would be received by the public when it was proposed. He said it's hard to determine how people will take to an idea, espcially during the summer when they're busy.
"There's a lot going on in the summer time — sporting events and vacations and things of that nature," Murray said. "It always leaves a big question mark."
Thompson said an event like this doesn't come together without community support.
"The volunteers and sponsors made this happen," she said. "They literally put blood, sweat and tears into this event. It was a lot of work for those who volunteered, and I can't begin to thank them enough."
Murray said the concert series was a success.
"I think it was fantastic," he said. "There was something for everybody there for the most part. They had food, country and rock music, and with the Kids Zone it really epitomized a family event."
Murray said it increased exposure to downtown restaurants, bars, banks, credit unions and other businesses in the downtown as well as organizations like the Lions, Lioness, etc.
"The Break Room did an incredible job setting up a booth down there. Lots of people had compliments for all the vendors," he said. "For businesses, it added more traffic, I know it brought people to Vino Anjo even after the event, and I know downtown bars were experiencing higher than normal foot traffic afterward, and I think it helped tremendously."
Thompson said the whole experience has been a "roller coaster of emotion" but is thrilled with how everything turned out.
"Just seeing the joy on the faces of everyone in attendance has warmed my heart more than I can say," she said. "At the beginning there were a lot of questions right out of the gate and negativity from people that said they didn't understand why we were doing it, but at the end of the day the positive feedback has been an uplifting voice to hear."
Thompson said the concert series will return in 2020 and will continue as long as sponsors and volunteers are there and people want to move it forward.
