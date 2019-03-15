Tickets go on sale Monday, March 18 for the Area Community Theatre presentation of Trouble at the Tropicabana, an audience participation murder mystery.
Evening performances start at 7 p.m. March 28-29 and April 4-6 with Sunday matinee shows (March 31 and April 7) starting at 1 p.m
Cast members include Lucy (Barb Stafslien), Ricky (Dale Stafslien), Fred (Joe Clary) and Ethyl (Patti Kopplin).
The play takes place in Lucy and Ricky’s living room, then switches to Ricky’s club, The Tropicabana, where Ricky sings some Latin favorites. Cabana girls (Christy Hennigan, Emily Scholze, Barb Mundinger) will dance, and audience members will meet movie mogul heiress Celia B. Demilo (Emily Wall), notorious gangster Mr Big, (Justin Towne) and Ricky’s cousin Rosita, (Whitney Sanjari), an illegal alien. The Tropicabana’s Master of Ceremonies (Ron Blado) guides the audience through the evening and performs his own vocals.
Will Ricky sign a movie contract? Is Celia who she claims to be? Will Lucy and Ethyl ruin Ricky’s big chance with another hair-brained scheme to get into show business? What’s the escaped convict Mr. Big doing at Ricky’s night club? How do the Cabana girls keep those fruit baskets on their heads? And ... who committed the murder? It will be up to the audience to solve the crime. Prizes will be awarded to three people who correctly guess the murderer and the motive.
Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.tomahact.com, at 608-374-7469 and at the ACT box office, 901 Kilbourn Ave in Tomah. Prizes will be awarded for best audience costumes and crime solvers.
