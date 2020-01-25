Tickets go on sale for 'They're Playing our Song'

Area Community Theatre is preparing for the winter 2020 production of Neil Simon’s They’re Playing our Song. The musical comedy, directed by Rocky Shutter and Gerald Fushianes, centers on the relationship of an established composer and an aspiring young female lyricist.

Professionally, the pairing works smoothly but ultimately leads to conflict on the homefront between the two talented individuals. With musical score and lyrics by the late Marvin Hamlisch and Carol Bayer Sager, audiences will witness the joys and hardships that the two main characters, Vernon (played by Dakota Viken) and Sonia (portrayed by Melissa Kaye) face as time passes. The songs depict how the two characters are feeling as they go through life feeling uncertainty about that unpredictable thing called “love.”

They’re Playing our Song opens on Thursday, Feb. 13 with additional performances Feb. 14-16 and Feb. 20-23. There will be a special Valentine’s Day dinner theater on Friday, Feb. 14.

All performances at the ACT Theater, 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah begin at 7 p.m. except for the Feb. 16, 22, and 23 shows, which start at 1 p.m.

The box office will begin selling tickets to season ticket holders Monday, Jan., 27. Season tickets can also be purchased at that time.