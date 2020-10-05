Tiffany votes against QAnon condemnation

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wausau, was one of 17 congressional Republicans on Friday to vote against a House resolution to condemn conspiracy theory movement QAnon.

The resolution passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support after its introduction at the end of September.

Tiffany, who won his seat in a special election over the summer, rejected the resolution out of protest because he saw the vote as a waste of time.

“I have repeatedly condemned, and continue to condemn, anyone who engages in rioting, looting, or violence of any kind, regardless of their political views — while the Left has remained largely silent,” he said in a statement.

“Unfortunately Friday’s resolution was just another time-wasting exercise in election-year virtue signaling by Speaker Pelosi — time that would be better spent unlocking PPP funding, providing resources for the police who keep our neighborhoods safe and enacting common-sense liability protections for schools, health providers and small businesses.”

Tricia Zunker, Tiffany’s opponent in the northern Wisconsin district for a two-year term in the Nov. 3 election, seized on the vote and called it a “total failure of leadership” in a statement released Friday.