Timberwood Bank shareholders approve merger with Bank First

Bank First Corporation, the holding company for Bank First, announced Friday that it has received approval from the shareholders of Tomah Bancshares, Inc., parent company of Timberwood Bank, to complete its merger of the two organizations.
The vote of bank shares in favor of the transaction was 99.8 percent.
“Tomah Bancshares’ approval brings us another step closer to combining two solid community banks in Tomah,” said Mike Molepske, president and chief executive officer of Bank First. “Since the announcement in November 2019 and unique circumstances presented due to COVID-19, our conversion teams have actively pursued a seamless transition for our valued customers.”
The merger is scheduled for Friday, May 15. The systems conversion will occur over the weekend, and the Timberwood Bank location will open as a Bank First branch on Monday, May 18.
The Bank First branch located in downtown Tomah at 1021 Superior Ave. will remain open until the end of this year while the bank completes renovations to its new office at 110 West Veterans Avenue.
“The diligence and care shown by Timberwood Bank and Bank First employees during these unprecedented times emphasizes our shared strength of commitment to our customers, communities, shareholders, and fellow employees,” Molepske said. “I look forward to an extraordinary future as our two organizations come together as one and continue the tradition of community banking in Tomah and the surrounding areas.”
Bank First Corporation is headquartered in Manitowoc with total assets of approximately $2.2 billion. It operates 23 branches in Wisconsin. The bank’s history dates back to 1894, when it was founded as the Bank of Manitowoc.
Tomah Bancshares is headquartered in Tomah and has total assets of approximately $190 million.
