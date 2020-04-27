Timberwood Bank shareholders approve merger with Bank First

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bank First Corporation, the holding company for Bank First, announced Friday that it has received approval from the shareholders of Tomah Bancshares, Inc., parent company of Timberwood Bank, to complete its merger of the two organizations.

The vote of bank shares in favor of the transaction was 99.8 percent.

“Tomah Bancshares’ approval brings us another step closer to combining two solid community banks in Tomah,” said Mike Molepske, president and chief executive officer of Bank First. “Since the announcement in November 2019 and unique circumstances presented due to COVID-19, our conversion teams have actively pursued a seamless transition for our valued customers.”

The merger is scheduled for Friday, May 15. The systems conversion will occur over the weekend, and the Timberwood Bank location will open as a Bank First branch on Monday, May 18.

The Bank First branch located in downtown Tomah at 1021 Superior Ave. will remain open until the end of this year while the bank completes renovations to its new office at 110 West Veterans Avenue.