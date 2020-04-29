You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Time changes for Second Harvest food distribution
0 comments

Time changes for Second Harvest food distribution

{{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah Lions Club has changed the distribution time for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Packages on Tuesday, May 4 will be given out at 3:30 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. at Tomah Recreation Park.

Distribution will continue as drive-through service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lions Club will resume its normal distribution method once the pandemic subsides.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Tomah Health responds to COVID-19

As the number of hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 remain relatively low throughout Monroe County, staff at Tomah Health continue to be v…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News