Time changes for Second Harvest food distribution

The Tomah Lions Club has changed the distribution time for the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Packages on Tuesday, May 4 will be given out at 3:30 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. at Tomah Recreation Park.
Distribution will continue as drive-through service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lions Club will resume its normal distribution method once the pandemic subsides.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
