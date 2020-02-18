You are the owner of this article.
Timeline set to interview Tomah Area School District superintendent candidates
Timeline set to interview Tomah Area School District superintendent candidates

The timeline is set for interviewing candidates for Tomah Area School District superintendent.

The Tomah School Board has set a Feb. 26 meeting to choose the applicants they intend to interview for the position. The first round of interviews will take place March 4-5, and the board will conduct the final round of interviews March 18.

Outgoing superintendent Cindy Zahrte recently said that the district is seeking to announce the new superintendent sometime in early April.

Zahrte will retire effective June 30. She spent three decades as a teacher and principal before being named superintendent to replace Bob Fasbender in 2010. The district has had just four superindendents −Tony Hinden, Daniel Burke, Fasbender and Zahrte − since the mid-1980s.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

